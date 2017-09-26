Lake of the Woods Commissioner Proceedings/August 27, 2017

Commissioner Proceedings

August 22, 2017

pursuant to MN. Statute 331A.01, subd. 10

the published material is only a summary and the full text is available for public inspection

at the lake of the woods county auditor/treasurers’ office

or by standard mail or electronic mail or lake of the woods county

website –www.lake-of-the-woods.mn.us

The Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, August 22 2017 at Lake of the Woods County Government Center in the Commissioners’ Room.

Call to Order- Chairman Nordlof called the meeting to order at 9:00 a.m. and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited with the following members present: Commissioners: James Nordlof, Ed Arnesen and Cody Hasbargen. Absent, Commissioner Waibel and Moorman. Also present were: County Auditor/Treasurer Lorene Hanson, Deputy Auditor/Treasurer Janet Rudd, and Woody Fiala.

Approval of Agenda- Motion

Motion was made by Commissioner Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to approve the agenda with the following additions: Thank You from the Fair Board.

Approval of Minutes- Motion was made by Commissioner Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to approve the official and summarized minutes August 22, 2017.

SOCIAL SERVICES- Motion was made by Commissioner Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Arnesen and carried unanimously to approve the claims against the county as follows: Commissioner Warrants-$9,921.49, Commissioner Warrants-$5,525.69, Commissioner Warrants- $20,885.93.

AUDITOR/TREASURER- Motion was made by Commissioner Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to approve the claims against the county as follows: Revenue $70,212.71- Road & Bridge $27,205.02 -Joint Ditch- 290.00- Solid Waste- 20,751.19-EDA- 44.56.

WARRANTS FOR PUBLICATION

Warrants Approved On 8/22/2017 For Payment 8/25/2017

Vendor Name Amount

Cenex Co-Op Services, Inc. 6,202.45

Freeberg & Grund, Inc 18,925.00

Hoffman, Dale, & Swenson, Pllc 2,185.00

Lavalla Sand & Gravel Inc 2,360.00

Nelson’s Collision Center (Dba) 3,307.68

Olson/George 9,860.00

Pro-West & Associates, Inc 2,685.00

R & Q Trucking, Inc 5,350.00

Short Elliott Hendrickson, Inc 2,887.36

Tops All Roofing LLC 41,416.76

University Of Mn 8,803.89

41 Payments less than 2000 14,520.34

Final Total: 118,503.48

Further moved to authorize the payment of the following auditor warrants: August 9, 2017- $5,440.66, August 16, 2017 – $24,713.36.

Web Service Agreement- County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson met with the board requesting approval to enter into an agreement for Web Services for web enabled payroll.

Motion- Motion was made by Commissioner Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Arnesen and carried unanimously to enter into a web services agreement to provide maintenance/hosting for payroll for 3 years, starting August 22, 2017 with automatic renewal unless 30 days written notice is provided by either party and authorize County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson to sign.

DITCH AUTHORITY- Motion was made by Commissioner Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Arnesen and carried unanimously to close the regular meeting at 9:30 a.m. and open the Ditch Authority Meeting.

Public Works Director, Tim Erickson met with the board and reviewed ditch assessments.

Motions-Ditch 1

Motion was made by Commissioner Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to approve an increase of ditch assessment for County Ditch 1 from 3% to 5%, with total assessment in the amount of $22,792.74.

Judicial Ditch 28- Motion was made by Commissioner Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Arnesen and carried unanimously to approve ditch assessment for Judicial Ditch 28 in the amount of $34,102.12. (No increase)

Judicial Ditch 24- Motion was made by Commissioner Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to approve the ditch assessment for Judicial Ditch 24, in the amount of $15,913.40.(No increase)

County Ditch 2- Motion was made by Commissioner Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to approve the ditch assessment for County Ditch 2, in the amount of $882.40.(No Increase)

Judicial Ditch 26- Motion was made by Commissioner Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Arnesen and carried unanimously to approve the ditch assessment for Judicial Ditch 26, in the amount of $20,468.08.(No increase)

Joint Ditch Meeting- County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson discussed with the Ditch Authority of a Joint meeting with Roseau in regards to Joint Ditch 22 and 62 and asked them to set a date to have a Joint meeting.

The Ditch Authority set October 26, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. at the Lake of the Woods County Government Center in the Commissioners’ for a Joint Ditch Meeting with Roseau County Ditch Authority

Motion- was made by Commissioner Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to close the Ditch Authority and open the regular meeting at 10:10 a.m.

Motion- was made by Commissioner Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Arnesen and carried unanimously to approve the following Ditch Assessments; County Ditch 1, $22,792.74, Judicial Ditch 28, $34,102.12, Judicial Ditch 24, $15,913.40, County Ditch 2, $882.40 and Judicial Ditch 26, $20,468.08.

PUBLIC WORKS- Public Works Director, Tim Erickson met with the board and informed the board that three of their mowers went down and are in need of a mower.

Motion- was made by Commissioner Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to approve up to $25,000 for a purchase of a mower from Public Works reserved account.

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT – Emergency Management Director, Jill Olson met with the board requesting approval for the Safe and Secure Courthouse Initiative Grant Agreement and the Amendment #1 for Grant Agreement for the Firewise Community Program.

Motion –Secure Courthouse Grant- Motion was made by Commissioner Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to approve the Safe and Secure Courthouse Initiative Grant Agreement with the State of Minnesota and the Lake of the Woods County, effective August 15, 2017 thru December 31, 2018 in the amount of $10,766 with matching funds of $10,766 and authorize Chairman Nordlof and County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson to sign.

Motion-Firewise Grant- Motion was made by Commissioner Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Arnesen and carried unanimously to approve the Amended Firewise Community Program grant in the amount of $13,500 effective January 24, 2017 and expiring May 1, 2018.

EAGLE SCOUT PROJECT- Zach Crompton met with the board and presented his Eagle Scout project that consists of replacing two Boy Scout Camp Signs at the Lake of the Woods Boy Scout Camp. Zach informed the board that the signs are very old and not in good condition.

Motion- Motion was made by Commissioner Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to appropriate up to $500.00 from the Park fund for the new signs for the Boy Scout Camp.

RECESS- The meeting was called to recess at 10:40 a.m. and reconvened at 10:45 a.m. as follows:

COUNTY ATTORNEY- County Attorney, James Austad met with the board requesting approval for a cell phone stipend for Secretary/Paralegal, Dena Pieper.

Motion

Motion was made by Commissioner Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Arnesen and carried unanimously to approve a cell phone stipend for Secretary/Paralegal, Dena Pieper in the amount of $60.00 per month effective September 1, 2017.

LAW ENFORCEMENT CONTRACT- City Clerk, Tina Rennemo, City Council Members, Brock Stebakken , Marla Carlson , County Attorney, James Austad and County Sheriff, Gary Fish met with the board to discuss the Law Enforcement Contract for law enforcement protection within Baudette City limits through the County Sheriff’s Office.

Motion- Motion was made by Commissioner Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Nordlof and carried unanimously to approve the Law Enforcement Contract effective September 1, 2017 thru December 31, 2020 and authorize Chairman Nordlof to sign, contingent approval of County Attorney, James Austad.

RECESS- With no further business before the County Board, Chairman Nordlof called the regular County Board meeting to recess at 11:30 a.m.

Attest: Approved September 12, 2017

___________________________________ _____________________________________

County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson Chairman of the Board, James Nordlof