NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING/CITY OF EAST GRAND FORKS, MN

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The Planning Commission of East Grand Forks has scheduled a number of Public Hearings to consider the application from Judd Stauss for rezoning approval of approximately 21.5 acres previously owned by the Stokes family. This property is located east of Bygland Road and both north and south of 13th Street SE. The Planning Commission must also consider amending the 2045 EGF Land Use Plan to change the land use designation for the property south of 13th Street SE from Commercial to Residential. Finally, if both the rezone and amendment are approved, two additional public hearings are required to approve two plats of the property: McBrotter Acres Addition (north piece) and the Replat of Lot 1, Block 2 Coulee View Addition (south piece), as well as the Planned Unit Development Concept Plans for both plats. The information for the all of the hearings is as follows: First, the Planning Commission of East Grand Forks has scheduled a Public Hearing to consider the approval of an amendment to the 2045 Land Use Plan Update for the City of East Grand Forks. The amendment requests a designation of Residential land use instead of Commercial land use for a portion of the Stokes property known as the Stauss townhome parcel (the portion south of 13th Street SE) Second, the Planning Commission will consider rezoning the property north and south of 13th Street SE from Urban Expansion Reserve (UER) to a Planned Unit Development (PUD). Third, the Planning Commission of East Grand Forks has scheduled a Public Hearing to consider the Preliminary and possible Final Plat approval of the Replat of Lot 1, Block 2 Coulee View Addition which is the platting of the property south of 13th Street SE and east of Bygland Road into townhome lots. Fourth, the Planning Commission has scheduled a Public Hearing to consider the Preliminary and possible Final Plat approval of McBrotter Acres Addition which the platting of property north of 13th Street SE and east of Bygland Road into single family lots. Lastly, the Planning Commission of East Grand Forks has scheduled a public hearing to consider the approval of both the Replat of Lot 1, Block 2 Coulee View Addition PUD Concept Plan and the McBrotter Acres Addition PUD Concept Plan. This public hearing must be held after considerations to rezone and plat the Stauss/Stokes property has been approved .. These Public Hearings are scheduled for Thursday October 12, 2017 at 12:00 P.M. NOON in the East Grand Forks City Hall Training Room, located at 600 DeMers Avenue, East Grand Forks, MN. David Murphy City Administrator City of East Grand Forks, MN (September 27, 2017 and October 4, 2017)