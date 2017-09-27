Regular Board of Education Meeting Tri-County School District 2358 September 20, 2017, 8:00 p.m. Tri-County School Staff Workroom Karlstad, Minnesota Members Burkel, Duray, Koland, Murray, Olson, Sollund, Chairperson Swenson, Superintendent/Principal Baron and Dean of Students Amb were present. The meeting was called to order by Chairperson Swenson at 8:00 p.m. and a quorum was determined. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. We are Proud… •We are proud of the group of Tri-County Seniors and Juniors who went on the PKM sponsored trip on Tuesday, Sept. 12 through Wednesday, Sept. 13. This tour took the students through the EERC at UND and the new Minn-Kota headquarters in Grand Forks, followed by a tour of the Milton R. Young power plant in Center, North Dakota and a tour of the heavy machinery that mines the coal at the BNI facility directly adjacent to the power plant. The purpose of the tour was to show students how our energy is produced and also the potential for very high paying jobs if they choose to work in energy production. Our students were very well behaved and never complained when the tour bus air conditioning failed early on in the trip. They represented our school very well and I would happily take them on another trip. Students that attended were: Ali Undeberg, Tucker Krantz, Abby Kautzman, Emmitt Lefrooth, Beau Spilde, Brayden Fossell, Walker Dembiczak, Kade Bass, Leighton Sys, Keoni Kindler, Mitchel Lindgren, and Kenzie Kostrzewski. Mr. Thompson was the chaperone. •We are proud of the teaching staff who organized the back to school Open House and Picnic. Many families attended and it was a fun night! •We are proud of Jaron, Daltyn, Julie, Shawn, and Keegan for getting the school ready for the beginning of another school year! •We are proud of last year’s Preschool class that won the voters choice for Colored Community Map at the Esri Users Conference this summer. This competition had community maps from around the world entered and Tri-County’s was a heavy favorite. Member Swenson moved, Member Burkel seconded to approve the agenda as presented. UC Member Burkel moved, Member Duray seconded to approved the minutes of the August 16, 2017 regular meeting. UC Member Koland moved, Member Murray seconded to authorize payment for claims in the following funds. UC Last Year This Year GENERAL $61,427.22 $80,660.64 FOOD SERVICE 6,002.52 0.00 COMMUNITY SERVICE 400.00 5022.44 TOTAL $67,829.74 $85,683.08 Visitors present were: Tori Peterson, Trey Taylor, Gary Taylor, Lisa Amb, & Rachel Bakke Scott Wollin – Excused Absence Policy (Chair allotted 10 minutes to speak) Member Sollund moved and Member Burkel seconded to approve the resignation of Jeffrey Donaldson as part-time cleaner effective August 31, 2017. UC Member Burkel moved and Member Swenson seconded to approve hiring Joycelyn Englund as part-time cleaner for the 2017-18 school year. UC Member Koland moved and Member Duray seconded to approve hiring Kelli Amb as Assistant Major Play Director for the 2017-18 school year. UC Member Sollund moved and Member Olson seconded to accept on a Second Reading basis Policy 721-Uniform Grant Guidance Policy Regarding Federal Revenue Sources (SEE POLICY 721-UNIFORM GRANT GUIDANCE POLICY REGARDING FEDERAL REVENUE SOURCES) UC Member Swenson moved and Member Burkel seconded to accept on a First Reading basis Policy 534-Unpaid Meal Charges (SEE POLICY 534-UNPAID MEAL CHARGES) UC Member Burkel moved and Member Olson seconded to set the rate for rental use of the Ford Transit Van at $1.00 per mile (fuel included). UC Member Koland moved and Member Murray seconded to enter into a Memorandum of Agreement with Northland Community & Technical College for the fee structure for the College in the High School Program (CHS) for the 2017-18 School Year. UC Member Sollund moved and Member Swenson seconded to accept the Assurance of Compliance with State and Federal Laws prohibiting discrimination. UC Member Duray moved and Member Burkel seconded to grant Ms. Mallory Schaumburg maternity leave as requested. UC Member Murray moved and Member Swenson seconded to set the preliminary levy certification at the Maximum. UC Certified Levy Maximum Levy Levy Category 2016-17 2017-18 Difference General – RMV Voter $408,145.74 $455,820.60 +$47,674.86 General-RMV Other 46,668.90 52,837.82 +6,168.92 General – NTC Other-GENED 3,807.51 n/a (3,807.51) General –NTC Other-JOBZ 88,692.04 121,280.30 +32,588.26 Community SERV- NTC Other 24,565.79 24,577.59 +11.80 General Debt Service-NTC 220,180.22 105,673.07 -114,507.15 Total Levy $792,060.20 $760,189.38 -$31,870.82 Member Swenson moved and Member Olson seconded to set the date and time for Canvassing the 2017 School Board Election for November 15, 2017 at 5:30 p.m. UC Member Swenson moved and Member Duray seconded to approve the Resolution Establishing Combined Polling Places for the November 7, 2017 School District Special Election to Replace a Board Member (SEE ATTACHMENT 1). UC Dean of Students Amb reported on the following: Dual Credit Coursework; ACT Report; NDCDE; TRIO; Academic Testing Calendar; Great Start to School Year; Leadership Team; Handbook Change Implementation; NCTC College Fair – October 3; Activities; Sports Board Meeting – November 13 at 6:00 p.m. Superintendent/Principal Baron reported on the following: Gym Floor; First Week of School; Enrollment; Sale of Excess Supplies; Vaaler Update; Locks/Keyscan Update; Track; Every School Succeeds Act; Blood Drive – October 3 NWRIC: The meeting will be in October. REGION I: Waiting for final audit. Board meeting times will be changed to 6:00 p.m. Member Burkel moved, Member Murray seconded to adjourn. UC Respectfully submitted by Mark Koland, Clerk . Next Meeting: October 18 at 5:30 p.m. Attachment 1 RESOLUTION ESTABLISHING COMBINED POLLING PLACES FOR THE NOVEMBER 7, 2017 SCHOOL DISTRICT SPECIAL ELECTION TO REPLACE A BOARD MEMBER The combined polling places for this election and the precincts served by those polling places will be as follows: COMBINED POLLING PLACE: Lake Bronson Community Center Lake Bronson, Minnesota This combined polling place serves all territory in Independent School District No. 2358 located in the Cities of Halma and Lake Bronson; and Hazelton, Klondike, Norway, Pelan, Percy, Jupiter and Tegner Townships; Kittson County, Minnesota. COMBINED POLLING PLACE: Karlstad Community Center Karlstad, Minnesota This combined polling place serves all territory in Independent School District No. 2358 located in the City of Karlstad; and Arveson, Davis, Deerwood and Springbrook Townships in Kittson County; and Dewey and Lind Townships in Roseau County, Minnesota. COMBINED POLLING PLACE: Strandquist Community Center Strandquist, Minnesota This combined polling place serves all territory in Independent School District No. 2358 located in the City of Strandquist; and Augsburg, East Park, Lincoln, Nelson Park, New Maine, West Valley, Wright and Huntly Townships; Marshall County, Minnesota. Any eligible voter residing in the school district may vote at said election at the combined polling place designated above for the precinct in which he or she resides. The polls for said election will be opened at 3:00 o’clock p.m. and will close at 8:00 o’clock p.m., on the date of said election. A voter must be registered to vote to be eligible to vote in this election. An unregistered individual may register to vote at the combined polling place on election day. Dated: September 20, 2017. BY ORDER OF THE TRI-COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD 46