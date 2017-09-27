Theresa Kleinwachter, 70, of Stephen, MN, passed away on Friday evening, September 22, 2017 at Valley Eldercare in Grand Forks, ND. Theresa JoAnn Kasprowicz was born on November 25, 1946 in Warren, MN, the daughter of Stefan and Steffie (Tulibaski) Kasprowicz. She was raised on the family farm east of Stephen and graduated from Stephen Public School in 1964. On June 20, 1964, she was united in marriage to Laures Kleinwachter at Assumption Catholic Church in Florian, MN. They lived in Killeen, TX, for two years where Laures was stationed at Ft. Hood before moving back to Stephen where they raised their children. Theresa worked a variety of jobs throughout her career and she especially enjoyed her time at American Crystal Sugar and running her home daycare. She was a member of St. Stephen Catholic Church and its Ladies Aid, Eagles, VFW and Stephen American Legion Auxiliary. Left to mourn her passing are her husband, Laures; children, Alan Kleinwachter, James Kleinwachter and Tami Miller; five grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Stefan and Steffie; son, Jeffrey and brothers, Frank, John and Walter. Mass of Christian Burial: 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 30, 2017, at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Stephen, MN. Visitation: One hour before the service at the church. Interment: St. Stephen Catholic Cemetery, Stephen, MN. Celebrants – Rev. Luis Buitron, Rev. John Kleinwachter and Rev. Rick Lambert, Organist – Marilyn Hanson, music by – St. Stephen Choir and Cindy Kuznia. Online register book: www.duborefuneralhome.com Arrangements with DuBore Funeral Home of Warren, MN.