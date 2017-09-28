CBP Officers Seize Counterfeit Barbie Dolls at International Falls Port of Entry

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Office of Field Operations officers working at the International Falls Port of Entry (POE) recently targeted a rail container destined to arrive at the Ranier POE. In August, CBP officers inspected the rail container and discovered merchandise that violated multiple laws and regulations.

The merchandise consisted of 3,004 fashion dolls. Examination of the merchandise revealed piratical copies of Mattel’s CEO Barbie. As a result, CBP seized those items. The counterfeit merchandise had an aggregate manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $85,824.

“CBP continues to play a key role in Intellectual Property Rights enforcement,” said Anthony Jackson, International Falls Port Director. “CBP continues to stay focused on combating the illegitimate trade in counterfeit products.”

Stopping the flow of illicit goods is a priority trade issue for CBP. The importation of counterfeit merchandise can damage the U.S. economy and threaten the health and safety of the American people. For more information on CBP’s Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) priority trade issue visit: CBP Trade and IPR.

With the growth of foreign trade, unscrupulous companies have profited billions of dollars from the sale of counterfeit and pirated goods. To combat the illicit trade of merchandise violating laws relating to IPR, trademark and copyright holders may register with CBP through an online system. Such registration assists CBP officers and import specialists in identifying merchandise that violate U.S. law.

CBP’s IPR enforcement strategy is multi-layered and includes seizing illegal merchandise at our borders, pushing the border “outward” through audits of suspect importers, cooperating with our international trading partners, and collaborating with industry and governmental agencies to enhance these efforts.