Lake of the Woods MN Fishing Report

Lighthouse Gap and along the south shore continues to gain steam and numbers of walleyes. As the shiners push shallow and into the Rainy River the walleyes are hot on their heels. Charter boats are still fishing all parts of the lake such as the main basin of Big Traverse Bay and making the trek to the north part of the lake. Just two miles out in 28-30 feet doing the best. Morris Point Gap doing well in 27 – 30′ feet. Anchor up with a jig with a shiner minnow the best tactic. Schools moving around finding bait. Pink and gold have been the hot colors. Still huge schools roaming the main basin of Big Traverse Bay in 31-34′ where trolling crankbaits effective. Big walleyes being caught all over.

Rainy River anglers finding gallons of shiners and the walleyes are in the river with morning/evening still the best. Trolling cranks or vertical jigging tipped with a shiner doing good. Smallmouth bass and crappies showing up as well. Many sturgeon of all sizes being caught with some over 50″ and 60″ being boated at all times of the day and night in the deep holes.

Up at the Northwest Angle, in MN waters, bottom bouncing or trolling with cranks to cover a larger area then changing over to jigging with pink, white or gold producing fat walleyes who are chasing bait fish and have the feed bags on. Current areas between the islands producing and holding fish in 10-24 ft. When you find the bait the walleyes will be near by. Canada crappie fishing is on fire in deeper holes off of protruding points. Muskies being caught on jerk baits and blade baits. Traditional shallow, wind-blown rocks with access to deep water nearby have been the most productive spots while the water temperature continues to drop. Lodging, charters and guides are available at www.LakeoftheWoodsMN.com/Lodging.