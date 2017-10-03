Board of Education, Independent School District #595, East Grand Forks, Minnesota PROCEEDINGS SEPTEMBER 11, 2017 The regular meeting of the Board of Education, Independent School District #595, East Grand Forks, Minnesota was held on Monday, September 11, 2017, at 5:30 p.m. at the Senior High School. Board Chair Simonson called the meeting to order. Board members present:•Boespflug, Piche, Simonson, Thompson Board member absent:•Black, Useldinger Boespflug moved to approve the agenda as presented. Simonson seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Boespflug moved to approve the minutes of the regular school board meeting held on August 28, 2017. Piche seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Boespflug moved to create an additional custodial position at the Senior High School. Simonson seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Piche moved to hire the following people: Alex Robertson, Social Studies Teacher•.5 fte – B, Step 1 – $17,323.50 Alex Robertson, Paraprofessional•3 hrs. per day beginning September 5, 2017 Mark Hanson, Bus Driver• Carl Warrene, Bus Driver Chris Reak, CMS Football Coach Ted Franzwa, Volunteer CMS Football Coach Kyle Behling, NH Paraprofessional•4 hrs. per day beginning September 5, 2017 Ashley Tozer, NH Paraprofessional•6.5 hrs. per day beginning September 5, 2017 Jeff Hahn, Mechanic•30 hrs. per week – $39,000 Boespflug seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Simonson moved that Kelly Kovar, paraprofessional, has met the master agreement requirements to receive an additional $2.00 per hour by obtaining her Minnesota Shortcall Teaching License beginning with the 2017-18 school year. Thompson seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Simonson moved to approve the miscellaneous payments for the August 28, 2017, payroll in the amount of $21,946.35. Boespflug seconded the motion. The motion was carried. The consent agendas are on file in the District Office. Piche moved to approve the following donations to the school district: Donation From:••Donation To:•For:• Amount American Legion Post 157•New Heights•PBIS• 200.00 Steve & Rosalynd Gander•Senior High •Music Dept.• 1,000.00 TOTAL DONATIONS••• •$1,200.00 Simonson seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Boespflug moved to approve the payment of the K-12 bills #111904 through #111985 and electronic fund transfers as follows: General Fund 01 $406,803.32 Food Service Fund 02 87.31 Community Education Fund 04 0.00 Building Fund 06 0.00 Debt Redemption Fund 07 0.00 Trust Fund 09 0.00 Community Service Fund 14 278.20 Activity Fund 21 7,315.50 Electronic Fund Transfers 7,215.44 Total Payments $421,699.77 The bills are on file in the Superintendent’s Office. Simonson seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Simonson moved to adjourn the meeting at 6:17 p.m. Piche seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Respectfully submitted, Melissa Thompson, Clerk (October 4, 2017)