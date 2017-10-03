Kirk A. “Ole” Olsen, 60

Kirk A. “Ole” Olsen, age 60, of Strathcona, MN (formerly of Pelican Rapids), died Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at his home. Kirk Alan Olsen was born August 31st, 1957 in Pelican Rapids to Odin and June Olsen. He graduated from Pelican Rapids High School. He was a member of the Army National Guard and worked for a number of employers in Pelican including West Central Turkeys. Kirk married Sylvia Zimmerman in 1985. He gained a beautiful daughter, Christina and in 1988, welcomed a son, Michael. After marrying his second wife Marie, Kirk added to his family again including daughter Aaliyah and grandson “little Chris”. He moved his family to Strathcona in 2002 and has been employed at Cenex Harvest States in Greenbush. Kirk collected friends where ever he went with his charm, wit and wicked sense of humor. He had a heart of gold and shared it with everyone in his life. He loved his family and made sure they knew it. He lived his life just the way he wanted to. Kirk is survived by his son Michael Olsen of Strathcona , daughter Christina Lindley of Fergus Falls, daughter Aaliyah (Johnny) Jobe, grandchildren Zoey, Raylen, and little Chris, mother June Olsen of Fergus Falls, siblings Greg (Arlene) Olsen, Joni (Jim) Weaver, and Kim (Wendell) Pederson, his wonderful friend Joy Sand and her family, as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and even three little great-great ‘s. And, we can’t forget his beloved dogs, Simba and Sadie, who Kirk took on a car ride every evening before bed. Kirk was preceded in death by his Grandparents, father Odin, and by his much-loved cat Sassy whom he lost last year. Join us as we celebrate Kirk at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 7, 2017 at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Stranthcona, MN.