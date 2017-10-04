Aina “Jane” Anderson, 89, of Park River, ND, formerly of Stephen, MN, passed away and entered her heavenly home, Sunday, October 1, 2017, at First Care Health Center, Park River, ND. Aina Jane Paulson was born August 1, 1928, to Erick and Hilda (Sjo) Paulson in rural Augsburg Township of Marshall County, MN. She was baptized and confirmed at Salem Lutheran Church, rural Stephen, MN. She attended Augsburg Township country school through eighth grade. She graduated from Karlstad High School as salutatorian in 1947. Jane attended and completed teachers training in Warren and Bemidji, MN. She taught country school for six years west of Stephen, MN. She married Chester A. Anderson on October 30, 1954, at Salem Lutheran Church. Together they farmed in Eagle Point Township of Marshall County, MN. Chester died in March 1964. Jane continued to raise their children and live on the farm. She was an active member of Drayton Lutheran Church, serving the roles of Sunday School and Vacation Bible School teacher and superintendent, Ladies Aide quilting chairman, and Circle Bible study leader. She was also a member of the Eagle Point Garden Club and a Key Leader in the Plainview 4-H Club. Jane moved to Park River, ND, in 2007. She is survived by daughters, Sandra (Carl) Whetzel, East Grand Forks, MN, and Susan (Dwight) Johnson, Park River, ND; and son, Brian (Tammi) Anderson, Stephen, MN; grandchildren Benjamin Anderson, Beth (Travis) Osowski, Kathryn (Andy) Allen, Alex Anderson, Katherine Jaeger, Amy Jaeger, and Andrew Johnson; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Bernice Lindell, Stephen, MN, and Ardell Fering, Des Moines, IA; sisters-in-law, Esther Paulson, Karlstad, MN, Irene Anderson, Nampa, ID, and Lorna Anderson, Drayton, ND, and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers, Paul Paulson and Arden Paulson, and sisters, Evelyn Heggen, Margaret Erickson, and infant sister, Elna. Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, October 5, 2017, at 11 a.m. in Drayton Lutheran Church, Drayton, ND. Interment will be in Skjeberg Cemetery, rural Drayton. Visitation will be held at the church on Thursday for one hour prior to the service. Austin Funeral Chapel, Drayton.