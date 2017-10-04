Baudette-Rainy River International Bridge construction set to begin in May 2018

Preparations for the new International Bridge linking Baudette and Rainy River are nearing an end.

In the past weeks and months all United States environmental analysis and documentation has been completed and bridge features such as color, shapes, railings, etc. have been finalized.

Construction plans for the bridge and approach roadways are being prepared and preliminary staging plans are to be presented at a public meeting to be held in Rainy River on October 4, 2017. That meeting will take place from 4-7 p.m.as part of the Ontario Environmental Assessment requirements . The meeting is taking place at the Rainy River Rec Centre.