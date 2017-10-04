Gloria Sugden, 85

Gloria M. Sugden, 85, passed away at the Kittson Memorial Healthcare Center on Thursday, September 28, 2017. Gloria Mae Ward was born April 16, 1932, in Lancaster, MN, to Howard W. and LeNore G. (Spilde) Ward. She was baptized and confirmed at Sion Lutheran Church in Lancaster. She attended Lancaster School. On November 9, 1949 she married Ronald W. Sugden in Stephen, MN. The couple settled in Hampden Township where they farmed and raised dairy and beef cattle. She was a member of the Hallock Presbyterian Church where she taught Sunday school. She belonged to Homemakers and was an adult leader in the Hallock Glue 4-H club. Gloria was a homemaker and took great pride in her cooking and sewing abilities. She enjoyed baking, especially loaves of bread, buns and caramel rolls. When family and friends came to visit, there were always homemade treats on the table. She enjoyed working in her yard and gardens. She entered Kittson Memorial Healthcare Center in July 2012. She was a devoted wife and mother of four sons, and grandmother. She took special joy in spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her sons, Jeffrey (Marlyce Satterlund), Lincoln, NE; William (Lori), Hallock; and Ronald Jr. (Patricia), Battle Lake, MN. Four grandchildren: Tara (Kevin) Hanson, Megan (Justin) Johnson, Christopher Sugden and Marc (Charis) Sugden; great grandchildren: Cash, Zoey, Hannah, Max, Anya, William and Kajsa. Sisters: Barbara Frazee, Edina, MN, Jean Taylor, St Cloud, MN, Donna Wooten, Wharten, TX, Sandra (Wayne) Dockter, Apple Valley, MN; brothers: Donal (Cathy) Ward, Hudson, OH and Howard Jr. (Cathy) Ward, Tucson, AZ. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Ronald in 2016 and son Lee David in 1973. Memorial services are scheduled for Wednesday, October 4, 2017, at 11 a.m. in the First Presbyterian Church, Hallock. Visitation will be held at the church for one hour prior to the services. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Hallock. Galen Nordin, presiding; Kristi Morrison, organist. Honorary pallbearers will be Tara Hanson, Megan Johnson, Christopher Sugden and Marc Sugden. Austin Funeral Chapel.