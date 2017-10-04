Lloyd Harding Johnson, 93, of Karlstad, MN, went to his eternal home to meet his Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 1, 2017, at the Kittson Memorial Healthcare Center, Hallock, MN. Lloyd was born on October 6, 1923, at home in Springbrook Township, Karlstad, MN, to Olaf and Peggy (Pederson) Johnson. He was the sixth of eight children. The family farm was homesteaded by his grandfather, Simon Johnson, when he immigrated from Norway. Lloyd attended rural school until eighth grade and graduated from Karlstad High School in 1941. Following graduation, he began farming on the family farm with his brother, Orval. Later, his son, Dean, and son-in-law, Kurt Aakre farmed with Lloyd until his health declined. Lloyd married his sweetheart, Marie Olson, on July 19, 1953, on her parents’ farm in Stafford Township, Roseau, MN. They raised five children: Dean, Donavon, Dianne, Delroy, and Denise. In 2004, Lloyd and Marie were named Kittson County Farm Family of the year. Lloyd accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Savior at the age of 24. That impacted his decisions for the rest of his life. He led a loving, Christ-centered, faithful life, devoted to his wife and family. He was a man of integrity. His greatest legacy is knowing his family loves Jesus Christ. Lloyd was a member of the Karlstad (Pentecostal) Assembly of God Church, where he served on the Board of Trustees for 37 years. He generously supported many missionaries/pastors throughout his life. He was a Sunday School teacher for many years. He also served on the Board of Education for the Karlstad Public School for 18 years. Lloyd is survived by his wife, Marie, Karlstad, MN; son Dean, Karlstad, MN; son Donavon (RuthAnn), Grand Forks, ND; daughter Dianne (Steve) Jensen, Circle Pines, MN; son Delroy (Janet), Colorado Springs, CO; daughter Denise (Kurt) Aakre, Karlstad, MN; grandchildren Joshua, Jacqueline, Jacob, and Julia Johnson; Michael (Liane) Jensen; Melissa (Justin) Byers; Kathryn Jensen; Benjamin (Hannah) Johnson; Simon Johnson; JoAnna (Derek) Ghee; Calee Johnson; Adam (Shawna) Aakre; Alexis (Bennett) Uhler; great-grandchildren Grace, Anne, and Sarah Jensen; William, Carter, and Jacob Byers; Hadassah and Samuel Johnson; Landon and Mandie Aakre; sister Fern Strandquist; brother LeRoy (Jewell) Johnson; and many nieces, nephews, and their families. He is preceded in death by his parents, Olaf and Peggy Johnson; granddaughter, Ashley Aakre; brother Orval Johnson; sisters Agnes Vagle, Irene Vagle, Rose Lind, and Geraldine Ray. Funeral services will be held at the Karlstad Assembly of God Church on Saturday, October 7, 2017, at 11 a.m. Visitation and prayer service will be held at the Karlstad Assembly of God Church on Friday, October 6, 2017, with visitation from 6-8 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m. Interment will be the Karlstad Cemetery, Karlstad, MN. Pastor Nathan Johnson, presiding; Mary Johnson and Alexis Uhler, pianists; Music by Lloyd’s Family; casketbearers, Lloyd’s grandchildren. Arrangements by Austin Funeral Chapel of Hallock, MN; www.austinfuneralchapel.com. “Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His faithful servants.” Psalm 116:15 “The time has come for me to leave this life. I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, will award to me on that day.” II Timothy 4:7-8