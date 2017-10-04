Tri-Valley Head Start, Child & Family Programs Staff Attend Parents as Leaders Training Program in Washington, D.C.

Three members of the Tri-Valley Head Start/Early Head Start and Migrant & Seasonal Head Start/Migrant & Seasonal Early Head Start Policy Councils had the opportunity to travel to Washington D.C. in September to attend the Parents as Leaders Training Program.

Sponsored by the National Head Start Association and part of the Families Unite for Head Start initiative, this unique educational training program focused on developing parents into leaders in their programs, families, and communities. While in Washington D.C., the parents met with house members and their staff, to include Senator Heidi Heitkamp, Congressman Collin Peterson, and Congressman Tim Walz to share their stories, educate them about the importance of Head Start and how Head Start empowers parents as their child’s first teacher, and canvass for their continued support of Head Start programs. They also joined hundreds of other Head Start parents from across the country at the Families Unite for Head Start Spirit Rally on Capitol Hill.

The Head Start (Region V) and Migrant Head Start (Region XII) programs offer comprehensive child development programming for children birth through five and their families. Services are developed collaboratively among staff, parents, and community partners in order to meet the mission, “to cultivate life-long learning in children and families” and in a way that accommodates the participant’s culture.

Tri-Valley Opportunity Council, Inc. is a non-profit community action agency headquartered in Crookston, Minn. In existence since 1965, Tri-Valley provides services in 84 counties in Minnesota and Northeast North Dakota.