O’Hara receives award for Director of the Year

AMEM President Christopher Muller announced at the annual awards banquet that Barb O’Hara was named the AMEM Emergency Management Director of the year for 2017.

AMEM’s Minnesota Emergency Management Director of the Year is awarded for outstanding performance by a member Director of Emergency Management in furthering the objectives of emergency management in their jurisdiction and/or the Association and emergency management in Minnesota.

President Muller stated that “In rural Minnesota, it truly takes a strong leader and dedicated community for an effective and comprehensive emergency management program. Barb O’Hara has coordinated and conducted several exercises, truly promoting the Whole Community Approach to emergency planning with great success, bringing in large crowds and emergency responders. Not only is their county’s emergency management program enhanced, they have assisted in many projects within the region and beyond.

