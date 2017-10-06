Our Redeemer’s Church hosting a fundraiser breakfast for Haitian school and orphanage

Our Redeemer’s congregation members in Badger invites all for fellowship and food as they host a fundraiser breakfast to support Joseph Lucien’s School and Orphanage in Haiti on Sunday, October 8, 2017. Our Redeemer’s Church is located on the corner of Main and Atlantic in Badger, Minn. Worship begins at 9:30 am followed by the fellowship and breakfast from 10:30 am-12:00 pm. All are welcome to this free will offering event.

Joseph and his wife currently have 35 orphaned children in their care – in addition to their own six children – all in Jacmal, Haiti. They began their ministries immediately after the 2010 earthquake. Joseph, along with his wife, 14 teachers in the school, and 10 helpers in the orphanage, care for these children and see that they are fed, clothed, educated, and loved. They all live in the same building, which also functions as a school, dining hall, and Christian church. Their biggest challenges are funding meals, educational tools, and a dwelling place.