Gator volleyball player reaches assist milestone

| | 0

Alyssa Kilen poses for a photo with her Gator teammates following her 1,000 assist milestone and a Gator victory. They are (L-R): Alyssa Rinde, Jaustyn Dahl, Maddi Janicke, Kjerstie Lieberg, Alyssa Kilen, Emmie Jacobson, Carly Mekash, Montgomery DeZelar, and Makenna Burslie.

Alyssa’s parents Shane and Sharla Kilen witnessed their daughter’s milestone in the Swamp on October 3.

Alyssa Kilen’s grandparents were on hand to watch her reach the 1,000 assist milestone.

Gator junior volleyball player Alyssa Kilen holds a volleyball commemorating her 1,000 career assist milestone during her team’s 3-0 home win over the Freeze on October 3. (photos by Ryan Bergeron)

Gator junior volleyball player Alyssa Kilen achieved a career milestone during her team’s 3-0 home victory over the Freeze on Tuesday, October 3 in Greenbush, Minn. Early in the second set, she reached the 1,000 career assist mark. Her parents, grandparents, teammates, coaches, and Gator Nation were all on hand to celebrate this milestone with her. 

After this victory, the Gator volleyball team headed on the road to face the Roseau Rams on Thursday, October 5, where they fell by a 3-2 score in front of a packed crowd at Roseau High School. The Gator volleyball team’s current record stands at 17-3, as it heads into a home match versus the Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke Chargers on Monday, October 9.  

To see more Gator sports coverage, read The Tribune in print or online.

Posted in Breaking News

Leave a Comment