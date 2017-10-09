Gator volleyball player reaches assist milestone

Gator junior volleyball player Alyssa Kilen achieved a career milestone during her team’s 3-0 home victory over the Freeze on Tuesday, October 3 in Greenbush, Minn. Early in the second set, she reached the 1,000 career assist mark. Her parents, grandparents, teammates, coaches, and Gator Nation were all on hand to celebrate this milestone with her.

After this victory, the Gator volleyball team headed on the road to face the Roseau Rams on Thursday, October 5, where they fell by a 3-2 score in front of a packed crowd at Roseau High School. The Gator volleyball team’s current record stands at 17-3, as it heads into a home match versus the Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke Chargers on Monday, October 9.

