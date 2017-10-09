Gregory Ronald Driscoll , 59 died Tuesday October 3, 2017. Greg was born October 31, 1957 to Keith and Maxine (Sheppard) Driscoll. He was raised on the family farm in East Grand Forks, MN. He attended and graduated from Sacred Heart Catholic School in 1976. Greg’s first marriage to Faith (Campbell) Driscoll gave us their daughter, Amy. Greg’s second marriage to Barb Kelly Driscoll brought two more step daughters, Nicole Cormican and Karri Kiyuna, two sons-in-law, Logan Ganshirt and Chris Kiyuna, and the most amazing grandson, Elliot Cormican Ganshirt.

Greg spent all of his life working on the family farm, first for his dad, then with his business partners and best friends Robbie Benson, and later Mike O’Leary. Greg loved farming and all of the people he farmed with.

Greg was a very kind man with a big heart. He loved his family and his friends. He was always there with a joke and a hug, ready to help anyone through anything. When he wasn’t farming, he was spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed being at Maple Lake where you could find him delivering papers and checking on the neighbors. He and Barb loved traveling. They had spent the last two winters between Mesa, AZ and Austin, TX.

Greg was preceded in death by his Mother, Maxine, brother Brian, sisters Ann and Marilyn, godfather Jerry, as well as both sets of grandparents. Greg is survived by his wife Barb of East Grand Forks, daughters Amy of East Grand Forks, Nicole Cormican (Logan Ganshirt and grandson Elliot) of Austin Texas, Karri (Chris) Kiyuna of San Fransisco, CA, his father, Keith Driscoll of East Grand Forks, Sisters Linda Mahoney, Mesa AZ, Dianne (Pat) Phaneuf of Bend, OR, Rebecca (Jack Kocak) Driscoll of Minneapolis, MN, Nancy (Steve) Green of Green Field Wis., and Margi (John) Zavoral of East Grand Forks, brothers Jeff (Robin) Driscoll of Tucson, AZ, and Donovan (Kathleen) Driscoll of Moorpark CA, and many close friends, family members and neighbors.

In Lieu of flowers memorials are requested.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:00 AM on Saturday, October 7, 2017 in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 200 3rd St. NW, East Grand Forks, MN.

Visitation: 6:30 to 7:30 with a 7:30 PM Prayer Service on Friday, October 6, 2017 in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 200 3rd St. NW, East Grand Forks, MN and also 1 Hour Prior Funeral Service on Saturday in Sacred Heart Catholic Church

Interment: Nisbet Cemetery ~ Rural East Grand Forks, MN.

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, Minnesota