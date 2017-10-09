Notice of Foreclosure/Jacob Torkelson

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: August 23, 2016 MORTGAGOR: Jacob Torkelson, single man. MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Marketplace Home Mortgage, LLC its successors and assigns. DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded August 24, 2016 Roseau County Recorder, Document No. 287257. ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Ditech Financial LLC. Dated September 15, 2017 Recorded September 20, 2017, as Document No. 290803. TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: 100249120000822523 LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Marketplace Home Mortgage, LLC RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: Ditech Financial LLC MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 31483 380th Street, Roseau, MN 56751 TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 070019000 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The South 805 feet of the East 483 feet of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter (SE¼ SW¼), in Section Ten (10); and the South 805 feet of the West 322 feet of theSouthwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (SW¼ SE ¼), in Section Ten (10), all in Township One Hundred Sixty-three (163) North, Range Forty-one (41) West of the Fifth Principal Meridian in Minnesota, according to the United States Government Survey thereof, Roseau County, Minnesota. COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Roseau ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $138,888.00 AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $145,395.63 That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: December 6, 2017 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Department, Law Enforcement Center, 604 5th Avenue SW, Roseau, MN. to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on June 6, 2018 unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032. MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None Dated: October 5, 2017 Ditech Financial LLC Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P. Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee 4500 Park Glen Road #300 Minneapolis, MN 55416 (952) 925-6888 8 – 17-005252 FC THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. (October 11, 18, 25, November 1, 8 & 15, 2017)