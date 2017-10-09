Richard G. Bechhold, 74

Richard G. Bechhold age 74 of East Grand Forks, MN, passed away on Monday, October 02, 2017 at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND.

Richard Gene Bechhold was born on February 19, 1943 in Crookston, MN the son of Leo and Lorena (Boucher) Bechhold. The family moved to East Grand Forks where he attended school and graduated from East Grand Forks Central High School. Richard worked for a roofing company in East Grand Forks before moving to Bismarck, ND. On August 27, 1966 he was united in marriage to Rosina Albrecht in Bismarck, ND. They moved to Fargo, ND in 1968 and then to Grand Forks, ND in 1972. They moved to Billings, MT in 1973 and returned to East Grand Forks in 1983. During his career he worked for Skinner and Greenburg Roofing Companies retiring in 1997.

Family members who survive Richard include his daughter, Rachelle (Richard) Hoostie of Grand Forks, ND; 2 sons, Richard E. Bechhold Jr. and Robin Bechhold both of East Grand Forks, MN; 4 grandchildren, Peyton Bechhold, SiAnn, Eve, and Seth Hoostie; sisters, Vicky (Larry) Hart of East Grand Forks, MN and Linda (Jerry) Holter of Audubon, MN.

Richard is preceded in death by his parents; wife Rosina on November 12, 2012; two brothers, Gary and Roger Bechhold.

Memorial Service: 2:00 pm ~ Thursday, October 12, 2017 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in East Grand Forks, MN

Visitation: On Hour Prior Memorial Service in Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Thursday, October 12, 2017.

Inurnment: Resurrection Cemetery ~ East Grand Forks, MN

