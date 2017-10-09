Tawnya (Blackburn) Dahl, 44

Tawnya (Blackburn) Dahl, age 44 of Florence Kentucky and formerly of Manvel and Grand Forks ND passed away on October 2, 2017 from complications caused by diabetes. Tawnya Marie Crandell was born to Dickie and Kathryn (Mesheski) Crandell in Grand Forks ND on October 14, 1972. She was later adopted by Ellison (Al) Dahl.

Tawnya married Bob Blackburn in 1995 and they had one son, Brandon. Tawnya had an infectious smile and laughter. Her son Brandon was her pride and joy and her highlight was seeing him graduate this past May.

Tawnya is survived by her son Brandon Blackburn of Florence, Kentucky. Parents Al and Cheri Dahl, Grand Forks. Brother, Adam Dahl, Grand Forks. Stepsisters Jessilyn Vizenor, Jamie Boschee-Otte and Natasha Johnson. Also many aunts, uncles and cousins. Tawnya is also survived by her companion dog JuJu.

Tawnya was preceded in death by her mother Kathy Dahl in 1986. Her father Dickie Crandell, her Grandparents Orphie and Ardyce Dahl, Danny and Mary Lou Mesheski and Elmer and Ivy Crandell, and uncle, Larry Mesheski.

In Lieu of flowers memorials are requested.

Celebration of Life: 3:00 PM, Friday, October 13, 2017 at Dahl Funeral Home, 2029 Central Ave NW, East Grand Forks, MN.

Visitation: One hour prior to Celebration of Life on Friday at Dahl Funeral Home.

Burial: Resurrection Cemetery – East Grand Forks MN following the service.

