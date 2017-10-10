Eldora Grace Braaten, 76

Funeral service for Eldora Grace Braaten, will be held on Thursday, October 12, 2017 at 1:00 PM at Bethany Lutheran Church in Red Lake Falls, MN with Reverend Gary Graff Officiating. Burial will be held at 5:00 PM in Bethal Lutheran Cemetery at Greenbush, MN.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Thursday at Bethany Lutheran Church.

Don’t be sad because I, Eldora Grace Braaten, left for home on Saturday, October 7th, 2017. I am with my dad, Theo J. Gulke, my mom, Edna L Gulke, and my sister, Maxine Elsen and many other loved ones. They were all waiting for me with my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. My cane, my walker, and all my medicine were checked at the pearly gates. They are no longer needed, as there is no longer any pain or cancer. They had a feast when I arrived. All my favorites and desserts galore. While God created the Earth and said it was good, Heaven is so much more! My time on Earth was full and complete. I was born in Forbes, ND on December 24th, 1940. I grew up on a ranch and went to a one-room school house. At 11, I moved to Ellendale with my sister Maxine, so we could continue on with school. I graduated in 1958 from Ellendale High School and followed in my dad’s footsteps attending the Ellendale State Teacher’s college. From there, I went to Dakota Business College and worked for Royal Jewelers and John Deer. I met my husband Ed, and we got married on July 1, 1962, celebrating 55 years of marriage this summer.

My perspective is new in Heaven, and I will be watching over those still left. My dear husband Ed. My daughter, Marj Castronova and her husband Mike. My son, Greg Braaten. My granddaughters: Amanda Campbell and her husband Scott (and the coming arrival of Baby Campbell) and Mara Braaten. I have also had the joy of extended family with Mike’s three daughters, Lezlie, Lauren, and Anna, their spouses, and 9 additional great grandchildren.

I enjoyed being a stay-at-home mom and wife. At my 50th class reunion, I proudly professed that my career was following Ed around and being Mrs. Edward E. Braaten, the wife of a Minnesota State Trooper and farmer. Over the years, we resided in Moorhead, MN, Thief River Falls, MN, Red Lake Falls, MN, St. Paul, MN, and Las Vegas, NV. I also volunteered as a Brownie Troup Leader, a secretary for church Sunday School, Ladies’ Aid, Stephen’s Ministry and was always willing to decorate a cake for family and friends’ special events as well as retirement cakes for Minnesota State Troopers. I worked in the Red Lake County Recorder’s Office, was a secretary at Lafayette High School, and a rental hostess for McKnight Village.

The family would like to thank all those who prayed for, visited, or cared for Eldora. Special thanks to the Ojibiwa Milacs Lake Tribe, Mayo Clinic, Altru Clinic, and St. Croix Hospice for your support in Eldora’s final days.