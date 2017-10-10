Fisher ISD #600 School Board Meeting Minutes

Fisher ISD #600 Regular School Board Meeting Minutes Date: Thursday, July 27, 2017 Review Bills: 6:00 P.M. Tax Abatement Public Hearing 6:30 P.M. Board Meeting: 7:00 P.M. 1.0 Call the Meeting to Order. 1.1 School Board Members Roll. _x_ Mike Vasek( 18) Sheila Beiswenger( 18) Joel Ness( 18) _x_ Lance Reitmeier(20) _ Darryl Jorgenson(20) _ Josh Korynta(20) 1.2 Administration – xx- Evan Hanson — x Catherine Steinmetz. Guests: Tom Skjei, Jared Davidson, Tami Newhouse, Tim Berg, Monica Terpstra, Bonnie Knutson, Chris Bartels, Steve Bartels, Jennifer Mooney, Melissa Beiswenger, Katie Berg. 1.3 Pledge of Allegiance. 2. 0 Approval of the Agenda as Presented or Amended Motion: Sheila Second: Lance Approved Yes. 3.0 Approve Minutes of the Board Meeting. 3.1 Board Minutes (June 20, 2017) Motion: Mike Second: Lance Approved Yes. 4.0 Financial Payable disbursement for (date) 6-30-2017 through 7-27-2017 in the amount of $ 150,143.48 Check# 51079 through 51141 Voids: NONE Credit Card amount$ 1,063.27 EFT$ NONE Motion: Joel Second Lance Approved Yes 4.1 Presentation: Bremer Bank, Tom Skjei and Jared Davidson 5 .0 Community comment 5 .1 Bartels/Knutson 6.0 Action Items 6.1 Resolution: LTFM IO-year plan Motion: Sheila Second Joel Approved Yes 6.2 Insurance: Increase coverage to $200/sq. foot, add Cyber Liability Motion: Sheila Second Lance Approved Yes 6.3 Electronic Fund Transfers: Authorize bookkeeper, Samantha Bergan, and superintendent, Evan Hanson Motion: Lance Second Joel Approved Yes 6.4 Transfer Liquid Assets from MN Liquid Assets to Bremer Bank Motion: Lance Second Sheila Approved Yes 7. 0 Consent Agenda 7.1 Hire English Teacher: Mikayla Hensrud 7 .2 Resignation Para: Chrysti Sander 7 .2 Accept donation to the Weight Room: Russ, Amy Schimek ( A&R Enterprises LLC) $250. 7 .3 Membership in MSBA 7.4 Fleet Update: Lease to Own Mini Buses 7.5 Hire JH Football Coach: Jordan Haseleu 7 .6 Designate Superintendent Evan Hanson Identified Official with Authority for the MDE External User Access Recertification System and Distiict Site Verification Coordinator. Motion: Sheila Second Lance Approved Yes 8.0 Principal Repo1t 8.1 Schedules 8.2 2nd Reading: Handbooks – Testing Refusal 9.0 Superintendent Report 9 .1 2nd Reading: Annual Policies and General Information 9 .2 2017 Best School Banner – US News and World Report 9 .3 Better Than Carrots Or Sticks – Restorative Practices and Staff Development. 9 .4 Day Care – Conversation on going with Trinity Lutheran Church 10.0 Next Meeting August 17, 2017 7:00 A.M. 11.0 Adjournment 9:33 P.M. Motion: Lance Second Joel Approved Bill Review Schedule: July Joel and Lance; August Sheila and Mike; September Darryl and Josh; October Joel and Sheila; November Mike and Lance; December Josh and Joel. Fisher ISD #600 Regular School Board Meeting Minutes Date: Thursday, August 17, 2017 Review Bills: 6:30 A.M. Board Meeting: 7:00 A.M. Call the Meeting to Order 1.1 School Board Members Roll Mike Vasek( 18) Sheila Beiswenger( 18) Lance Reitmeier(20) _ Darryl Jorgenson(20) Joel Ness( 18) Josh K01ynta(20) 1.2 Administration — x Evan Hanson — x Catherine Steinmetz Guests: Tim Berg 1.3 Pledge of Allegiance 2.0 Approval of the Agenda as Presented or Amended Motion: Sheila Second: Lance Approved 3. 0 Approve Minutes of the Board Meeting 3.1 Board Minutes (July 27, 2017) Motion: Sheila Second: Josh Approved 4. 0 Financial Payable disbursement for (date) 7 /31/ 17 through 8/ 16/17 in the amount of $67,310.23 Check# 51142 through 51196 Voids: NONE Credit Card amount$ 6,140.90 EFT: NONE Motion: Sheila Second Mike Approved 5.0 Human Resources 5 .1.1 Hire Science Teacher: Tamara Casa van. 5.1.2 Hire Librarian: Sandi Koshel. 5.1.3 Hire Lynne Deitz ( 60% Special Education Teacher, 40% Para). 5 .1.4 Hire Para: Christopher Desrosier. 5.1.5 Hire ECFE Teachers: Danielle Andrist and Elizabeth Busch. 5.1.6 Hire Para: Erica Prnneda. 5.1.7 Hire Business Teacher: Patricia Moore. 5.2 Hire Bus Drivers for SY18 (Bill, Kevin, Scott, Gale, Jan-od). 5 .3 Hire Dishwasher: Alis an Girodat. 5.4 DAPE consultant 6.0 Action Item 6.1 Set Date for Truth in Taxation Meeting December 14th@ 6:00 P.M. Motion: Joel Second Josh Approved. 6.2 Set Dates for Board Meetings October 24@ 7:00 P.M. November 21 @ 7:00 P.M. Special Board Meeting August 22 @ 8 :00 P.M. Motion: Joel Second Lance Approved. 6.3 Final Reading Handbook Motion: Sheila Second Lance Approved 6.4 Final Reading Annual Policies and General Information Motion: Josh Second Sheila Approved. 7. 0 Principal Report 7 .1 Schedules 7.2 Technology Update 7.3 Day Care 7. 4 Emergency Action Plan 8. 0 Superintendent Report 8 .1 WBWF Advisory Committee Update 8.2 MSBA/MASA Update 9.0 Next Meeting September 20@ 7:00 P.M. 10.0 Adjournment 9:13 Motion: Lance Second Josh. Bill Review Schedule: August Sheila and Mike; September Darryl and Josh; October Joel and Sheila; November Mike and Lance; December Josh and Joel; January Sheila and Darryl; FebruaryLance and Mike; March Joel and Josh; April Lance and Darryl; May Mike and Sheila. Fisher ISD #600 Regular Special School Board Meeting Minutes Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 Review Bills: NONE Board Meeting: 8:00 P.M. Call the Meeting to Order. 1.1 School Board Members Roll. Mike Vasek(l8) Sheila Beiswenger(18) _ Joel Ness(18) __ Lance Reitmeier(20) _x _ Danyl Jorgenson(20) _x _ Josh Korynta(20) 1.2 Administration Evan Hanson x Catherine Steinmetz Guests: Pastor Nielsen, Tim Berg, Laura Brekken. 1.3 Pledge of Allegiance. 2.0 Approval of the Agenda as Presented or Amended Motion: Lance Second: Darryl Approved. 3.0 Approve Minutes of the Board Meeting. 3.1 Board Minutes (August 17, 2017) Motion: Sheila. 4.0 Action Items. 4.1 Approve Daycare Motion: Josh Second: Josh Second Darryl. 4.2 Approve Lease with Trinity Lutheran Motion: Josh Second Darryl 5.0 Human Resources 5.1 Hire Daycare Teacher: Julie Christianson 5 .2 Hire Daycare Assistant: Colette Ketchum 5.3 Hire Daycare Assistant: Hannah Rice 5.4 Hire Para: Lynn Manley 5 .5 Hire Para: Laura Atilano Motion: Sheila Second: Lance Approved. 6.0 Next Meeting September 20 @ 7:00 P.M. 7.0 Adjournment 8:34 P.M. Motion: Darryl Second Josh Approved. (October 11, 2017)