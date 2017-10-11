Kittson County 4-H’ers at State Horse Show

Twelve 4-H youth from Kittson County participated in the Minnesota 4-H State Horse show Sept. 14-18, 2017. This year, 683 youth from across the state participated in the annual event at the Minnesota State Fair. Youth who participate in the Minnesota 4-H Horse Project learn about show, trail, and endurance riding; test their horse knowledge at quiz bowls or on judging teams, and study horse science.

The following youth were members of the Kittson County delegation:

Drill Team: Ruthie Finney, Kiersti Johnson, Brooke Lyberg, Hope Lyberg, Paige Lyberg, Faith Lyberg, Colton Nyegaard, Dylan Nyegaard, Chisum Schmiedeberg, Rachel Schmiedeberg.

Kittson County also had six members participating in individual classes, qualifying from the Kittson County Fair: Trisha Vagle, Silver Kraska, Chisum Schmiedeberg, Ruthie Finney, Faith Lyberg.

