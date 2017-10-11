Sipe, Hancharyk crowned Lake of the Woods Homecoming King and Queen

Jarred Sipe and Makenzie Hancharyk were crowned the 2017 Lake of the Woods High School Homecoming King and Queen at a ceremony held Monday, October 9, at the school.

In addition to Sipe, king candidates were Daniel Novak, Ethan Haataja, Nathan Poolman and Luke Krause.

Queen candidates in addition to Hancharyk were Kierra Krause, Lauryn Nordine, Hannah Paulson and Sonia Stimpfl.

Homecoming Princesses and Princes were Alayna Nordlof and Seth Meikle (7th grade), Madie Draper and Gabe Krause (8th grade), Ashton Aery and Richard Johnson (9th grade), Annie Schiro and Eric Hanson (10th grade), and Julie Quo and J’Karay Matthias (11th grade).