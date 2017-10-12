Ardella H. Salin, 93

Ardella H. Salin, age 93, of Faribault, MN and formerly of Duluth, MN, passed away on Sunday, October 8, 2017 at Milestone Senior Living in Faribault following an extended illness.

Private services for the family will be held and interment will be at the Cannon City Cemetery.

Arrangements are being completed by the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault, MN

Ardella Hazel, the daughter of Adolph and Helen (Fougner) Nelson, was born on May 22, 1924 in Bone Trail, ND. As a young child she moved to Baudette, MN and attended school there. She would move to Duluth, MN and work for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company. During that time she met her future husband, Tauno “Danny” Salin and they were united in marriage on Sept. 18, 1948 at the First Lutheran Church in Duluth, MN. After their marriage Ardella stayed at home to raise their family. While living in Duluth, Ardella was an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and was a member of the Women’s Bible Study Group. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and would often babysit them when they were growing up. She also enjoyed family trips, shopping, gardening, knitting and sewing club. She was a member of the Eastern Star. Ardella and Danny moved to Faribault in 2013 to be closer to family.

She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Tauno “Danny” Salin of Faribault, MN; by three children, Nancy (Dennis) Burgess of Faribault, MN, Diane “Dino” Salin of Virginia, MN and Gerald (Debra) Salin of Indiana; by seven grandchildren, Jennifer Miller, Jessica Medvedev, Mallory McCoy, Amy America, Matt Salin, Heather Salin and Tami Eisentrager; by 14 great grandchildren; by two sisters, Rosie Erickson of Tennessee and Janice Sadler of Alaska; by her brother, Laverne Nelson of California and by many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two daughters, Bonnie Eisentrager and Salin Rose.

