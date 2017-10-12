Drop box installed for safe disposal of unused prescriptions

Barb O’Hara, the Environmental Services Director, had some exciting news to share with Kittson County. “Many Kittson County residents have expired or unused pharmaceutical products in their medicine cabinets and don’t know what to do with them,” said O’Hara. “I had gone to so many meetings at different sheriff departments in different counties and saw that they had medicine drop off boxes and I wondered how Kittson County could get one.”

O’Hara continued to think and scheme on how to get her hands on a drop off box, but it wasn’t until she was helping with the Household Hazardous Waste Collection program that need for a drop box came into sharp focus. “Every year we collect the hazardous household products, you know, old used aerosol cans and paint,” began O’Hara. “And this little old lady came in carrying a bucket in one hand and a small box in the other, both just chock full of pills and old medicines. But we couldn’t take it for her.” O’Hara confesses she had a vision of that gallon bucket of pills being flushed down the toilet. “What else would she do with it?” O’Hara asked. “I realized that if she represented just one household in Kittson County then the environment had a problem; we can’t just shove the problem onto the water treatment guys.”

