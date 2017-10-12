Lake of the Woods (Minn.) Commissioners Proceedings/September 26, 2017

Commissioner Proceedings

September 26, 2017

The Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at Lake of the Woods County Government Center in the Commissioners’ Room.

Call to Order- Chairman Nordlof called the meeting to order at 9:00 a.m. and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited with the following members present: Commissioners: James Nordlof, Cody Hasbargen, Jon Waibel, Ken Moorman and Ed Arnesen.. Also present were: County Auditor/Treasurer Lorene Hanson, Deputy Auditor/Treasurer Janet Rudd, and Woody Fiala.

Approval of Agenda- Motion was made by Commissioner Moorman, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to approve the agenda with the following additions: Advertise for Dispatch and MN DOT Agreement.

Approval of Minutes- Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to approve the official and summarized minutes September 12, 2017.

SOCIAL SERVICES- Motion was made by Commissioner Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Moorman and carried unanimously to approve the claims against the county as follows: Commissioner Warrants-$65,480.33, Commissioner Warrants-$3,101.04, Commissioner Warrants- $4,866.76

HUMAN RESOURCES

County Credit Card- Motion was made by Commissioner Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Waibel and carried unanimously to approve a county issued credit card to Human Resource Director, Savanna Slick.

Dispatch- Motion was made by Commissioner Moorman, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to approve Human Resource Director, Savanna Slick and County Sheriff, Gary Fish to advertise, interview and hire a Dispatch/Jailer for night shift at grade 10, step 1.

GIS Specialist- Motion was made by Commissioner Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Waibel and carried unanimously to approve Human Resource Director, Savanna Slick and MIS Director, Peder Hovland to advertise, interview and hire a GIS Specialist at grade 12, step 1.

MIS – MIS Director, Peder Hovland met with the board to inform the board that Trane needs forty percent (40%) down payment for the installation of the boiler. Motion was made by Commissioner Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Waibel and carried unanimously approve the down payment to Trane for the boiler installation in the amount of $37,600 from the building fund.

WELLNESS COMMITTEE- Wellness Committee Chair, Angie Eason met with the board requesting permission from the board to place a Memorial on county grounds for fellow employees that have passed away while still being employed at the County. The consensus of the board was that they supported the idea and requested that the memorial be placed in front of the Government Center. This memorial will be paid by staff personal.

AUDITOR/TREASURER- Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Moorman and carried unanimously to approve the claims against the county as follows: Revenue $14,965.50- Road & Bridge $23,012.69 –Co. Development- $2,880.00- Solid Waste- $13,589.78-EDA-$4,742.98.

WARRANTS FOR PUBLICATION

Warrants Approved On 9/26/2017 For Payment 9/29/2017

Vendor Name Amount

Allstates Pavement Recycling & Stab. Inc 5,089.00

Baudette LOW Chamber Of Commerce 2,500.00

Bauers Communications & Security 3,738.51

Cenex Co-Op Services, Inc. 11,246.78

Farmers Union Oil Co. 4,702.84

Hasler 4,000.00

R & Q Trucking, Inc 4,498.00

52 Payments less than 2000 23,415.82

Final Total: 59,190.95

Further moved to authorize the payment of the following auditor warrants: September 13, 2017- $88,037.82,-September 19, 2017-$292,385.04.

Health Insurance- Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to raise the county contribution on single and family plans by $15.00.

Voyageur’s- County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson met with the board and informed the board that Voyageur’s will broadcast MN High School playoff games again this year if it is approved by the board. The consensus of the board was to go forward with the broadcasting.

Arrowhead Library Board- Motion was made by Commissioner Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Moorman and carried unanimously to approve the appointment of Ron Rudd to the Arrowhead Library for a three year term beginning January 2018 thru December 31, 2020.

Procurement Policy- Motion was made by Commissioner Hasbargen, seconded by Waibel and carried unanimously to approve the Lake of the Woods County Federal Award Procurement Policy which needs to be followed when procuring Federal grant awards.

FISHERIES INPUT GROUP- Motion was made by Commissioner Moorman, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to create a Committee for the Department of Natural Resource- Lake of the Woods Management Plan and appoint Commissioner Waibel to represent Lake of the Woods County and Commissioner Ed Arnesen to represent the Resorts.

ONE WATERSHED ONE PLAN UPDATE-SWCD- Land and Water Planning Director, Josh Stromlund met with the board to discuss the One Watershed One Plan. Josh informed the board that the planning group is looking for elected official and the general public to take a 15 minute survey to voice what issues and concerns are most important to them in the Lake of the Woods 1W1P area. In 2012 the legislation created the 1W1P to help on the major watersheds present in Minnesota to increase efficiency with funds and management energy and to improve water quality.

LAND AND WATER PLANNING – Land and Water Planning Director, Josh Stromlund met with the board to discuss the Buffer Program and discussed some discrepancies that he found that need to be corrected or leave as is. Josh requested that the board set a meeting date to discuss these discrepancies.

SOLID WASTE/PUBLIC WORKS-Solid Waste Assessments

Motion was made by Commissioner Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Moorman and carried unanimously to approve the 2018 Solid Waste Assessments as presented.

DOT Partnership Agreement- Public Works Director, Tim Erickson met with the board and presented a Master Partnership Contract with the State of Minnesota, Department of Transportation for the purpose of constructing, maintaining and improving the trunk highway system. This contract authorizes a road authority to perform work for another road authority, such as technical and engineering advice, assistance and supervision, surveying, preparing plans for the construction or reconstruction of roadways, and perform roadway maintenance.

Resolution

The following resolution was offered by Commissioner Moorman, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to approve the following contract and authorize Chairman Nordlof and Public Works Director, Tim Erickson to sign: Resolution No. 17-09-01 STATE OF MINNESOTA AND LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTY MASTER PARNERSHIP CONTRACT

WHEREAS; The Minnesota Department of Transportation wishes to cooperate closely with local units of government to coordinate the delivery of transportation services and maximize the efficient delivery of such services at all levels of government; and WHEREAS; MnDOT and local governments are authorized by Minnesota Statutes sections 471.59, 174.02, and 161.20, to undertake collaborative efforts for the design, construction, maintenance and operation of state and local roads; and WHEREAS; the parties wish to able to respond quickly and efficiently to such opportunities for collaboration, and have determined that having the ability to write “work orders” against a master contract would provide the greatest speed and flexibility in responding to identified needs. NOW THERFORE, BE IT RESOLVED; That the Lake of the Woods County enter into a Master Partnership Contract with the Minnesota Department of Transportation, a copy of which was before the Board.

That the proper County officers are authorized to execute such contract, and any amendments thereto. That the Lake of the Woods County Engineer is authorized to negotiate work order contracts pursuant to the Master Contract, which work order contracts, may provide for payment to or from MnDOT, and that the County Engineer may execute such work order contracts on behalf of the Lake of the Woods County without further approval by this Board.

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT-

Emergency Management Agreement- Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Moorman and carried unanimously, to enter into a grant agreement with the MN Department of Public Safety, Homeland Security for Emergency Management Performance Grant for 2017, in the amount of $13,911, with matching funds from the County in the amount of $13,911, effective January 1, 2017 thru December 31, 2017, and authorize Chairman Nordlof to sign.

Hazard Mitigation Planning- Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to enter into the Hazard Mitigation Assistance Agreement with Homeland Security and Emergency Management for Hazard Mitigation Assistance for HSEM plan update, with matching funds/in kind in the amount of $6,456.63 and authorize Chairman Nordlof and County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson to sign.

DITCH AUTHORITY – Motion was made by Commissioner Moorman, seconded by Commissioner Waibel and carried unanimously to close the regular meeting at 11:20 a.m. and open the Ditch Authority Meeting.

Discussion-Ditch 24- The board discussed the possibility of holding a Public Hearing on Ditch 24. By statute it is not necessary to hold a public hearing for regular maintenance assessments. The beneficiaries were notified by mail of the proposed assessment and with minimum comments received; the board chose not to hold a public hearing.

Buffer Program- The board discussed setting a Ditch Authority meeting to review the Buffer Program.

Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to set October 24, 2017 at 6:00 p.m., in the Commissioners room to discuss the Buffer Program. Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to close the Ditch Authority meeting at 11:40 a.m. and open the regular meeting.

CLOSED SESSION- Motion was made by Commissioner Moorman, seconded by Commissioner Arnesen and carried unanimously to close the regular meeting at 12:20 p.m. and open the Closed Session pursuant to MN Statute §13D.03, Subd. 1(b), Labor Negotiations. Members present: Commissioners Nordlof, Arnesen, Waibel, Hasbargen and Moorman. Also present were County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson and Human Resource Director, Savanna Slick

Motion- Motion was made by Commissioner Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to close the closed session at 1:10 p.m. and open the regular meeting.

HASBARGEN EASEMENT

The board reviewed the easement conveying real property to Zachary C. Hasbargen and Kristi L. Hasbargen.

Resolution- The following resolution was offered by Commissioner Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Moorman and carried unanimously, with Commissioner Hasbargen abstaining to approve the following resolution and authorize Commissioner Nordlof and County Auditor/Treasure to sign:

EASTMENT CONVEYING INTEREST IN REAL PROPERTY

Resolution No. 17-10-02

BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Commissioners of the County of Lake of the Woods does hereby approve the execution of an easement conveying the following interest in real property to Zachary C. Hasbargen and Kristi L. Hasbargen, as joint tenants, grantees:

A 33.00 foot wide, or the current size of the driveway, whichever is greater, easement for ingress and egress over, under and across part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 15, Township 160 North, Range 31 West of the 5th Principal Meridian described as follows: Commencing at the south Quarter Corner of said Section 15; thence North 89 degree 47 minutes 39 seconds East, assumed bearing, along the south line of said Southeast Quarter a distance of 1136.63 feet to the southeasterly line of a 66 foot wide strip of land described in Instrument No. 84698, said instrument being on file and of record in the Lake of the Woods County Recorder’s Office; thence North 47 degrees 03 minutes 19 seconds East 1254.41 feet along said southeasterly line to the point of beginning; thence North 44 degrees 16 minutes 32 seconds West 31.40, more or less, to the centerline of County State Aid Highway No. 1 as described in Document No. 81595 on file and of record in said Recorder’s Office and there terminating. The sidelines of said easement are to be prolonged or shortened to terminate on the southeasterly line of said 66 foot wide strip of land described in Instrument No. 84698 and said centerline of County State Aid Highway No. 1. AND A 33.00 foot wide, or the current size of the driveway, whichever is greater, easement for ingress and egress over, under and across part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 15, Township 160 North, Range 31 West of the 5th Principal Meridian described as follows:

Commencing at the south Quarter Corner of said Section 15; thence North 89 degree 47 minutes 39 seconds East, assumed bearing, along the south line of said Southeast Quarter a distance of 1136.63 feet to the southeasterly line of a 66 foot wide strip of land described in Instrument No. 84698, said instrument being on file and of record in the Lake of the Woods County Recorder’s Office; thence North 47 degrees 03 minutes 19 seconds East 875.28 feet along said southeasterly line to the point of beginning; thence North 43 degrees 16 minutes 54 seconds West 29.60, more or less, to the centerline of County State Aid Highway No. 1 as described in Document No. 81595 on file and of record in said Recorder’s Office and there terminating. The sidelines of said easement are to be prolonged or shortened to terminate on the southeasterly line of said 66 foot wide strip of land described in Instrument No. 84698 and said centerline of County State Aid Highway No. 1. BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Board of Commissioners directs that the Chairman and Auditor-Treasurer to execute an easement to the above grantee(s) by and through the powers vested in them under the laws of the state of Minnesota. BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the County of Lake of the Woods shall convey an interest in the above described property to the above-named grantee(s) for the total sum of $1.00, it being the intent that the easement is necessary to prevent the grantee(s) from being land locked and without access to a roadway. Conveyance of the property shall be subject to the following conditions:

It shall be the responsibility and cost and expense of the purchaser to

pay for the costs of documenting this real estate transaction, including the payment of Minnesota state deed tax.

It is expected that the real estate closing here now authorized by this

Resolution shall be able to be carried out and completed within sixty (60) days from the date of the action taken by the Board of Commissioners of the County of Lake of the Woods, Minnesota.

RECESS- With no further business before the County Board, Chairman Nordlof called the regular County Board meeting to recess at 1:15 p.m.

Attest: Approved October 10, 2017

___________________________________ _____________________________________

County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson Chairman of the Board, James Nordlof