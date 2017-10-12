Lake of the Woods (Minn.) Public Notice

OFFICIAL PUBLIC NOTICE

Contact: Lake of the Woods County

Land and Water Planning Office

218-634-1945

PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing was held by the Lake of the Woods County Planning Commission on Wednesday, October 4, 2017, at 7:00 p.m. in the Commissioners’ Room of the County Government Center in Baudette, Minnesota. The purpose of this public hearing was to consider adoption of the Lake of the Woods County Buffer Ordinance which would create criteria for the establishment of buffers along all public waters and public drainage systems. Subsequently, the Planning Commission recommended approval of the proposed ordinance to the Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners. The County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on October 10, 2017, to consider the recommendation from the Planning Commission. At this meeting the County Board of Commissioners approved adoption of the Lake of the Woods County Buffer Ordinance, with an effective date of November 1, 2017, or as provided by law.

The adopted Lake of the Woods County Buffer Ordinance is available at the Lake of the Woods County Land and Water Planning Office and on the Lake of the Woods County website http://www.co.lake-of-the-woods.mn.us/.

If you should have any questions or concerns, please contact the Land and Water Planning office at 218-634-1945.

Josh Stromlund

Lake of the Woods County

Land and Water Planning Director