Minnesota Commissioner of Education visits local schools

Not everyday can one shoot wiffle balls out of a robot and do the chicken dance all in the same day, but the Minnesota Commissioner of Education Brenda Cassellius did just that the Greenbush school site. Also, not everyday does one get to meet the Commissioner of Education, but area school staff members and students had that opportunity as part of her visit to the northwest Minnesota schools of Roseau, Badger, and Greenbush-Middle River (both sites) on Monday, October 9.

“The governor (Mark Dayton) has always said get out and talk to real people and real teachers, real community members, real board members, find out what they need, and I’ve tried to do that all seven years I’ve been Commissioner,” Cassellius said. “And so we’ll just go around the entire state and we’ve been in hundreds of buildings and communities, and so it was time for me to get all the way up here,” adding how she has visited Baudette before.

School officials in these visited area schools requested the Commissioner to make this visit. Initially, the trip was scheduled last spring, but government session obligations pushed the visit back. Superintendent of the Badger and GMR School Districts, Tom Jerome received confirmation of this visit on October 3.

“Overall, I want to try and get into all of the four corners of the state and see all the great work that’s going on,” Commissioner Cassellius said. “I feel like we’ve done that, but we’ve not been able to do everybody obviously. There’s 2,000 schools in Minnesota, so it’s impossible for one person to get into all of them, but we’ve been in every region now, maybe not the arrowhead way, way, way up in the upper (part of the state).”

The Commissioner finished her northwest Minnesota visit in Thief River Falls on October 10.

