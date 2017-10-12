NOTICE OF HEARING ON 2017 ASSESSMENT FOR JOB NO. 1 – STREET IMPROVEMENTS IN THE CITY OF EAST GRAND FORKS, MINNESOTA

Notice is hereby given that on Monday, October 30, 2017 at 5:00 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, in the Council Chambers of the East Grand Forks City Hall, the City Council has scheduled a meeting to hear, consider and pass upon all written or oral objections, if any, to the proposed assessments for street improvements known for reference purposes as “2017 Assessment Job No. 1” on the following project. Street Improvements The total proposed amounts to be assessed are as follows: Seal Coat – $177,611.51 Mill and Overlay – $827,612.94 The proposed assessment roll #340 is now on file and open to public inspection by all persons interested in the office of the City Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer. The entire amount assessed against any parcel of land will be payable, unless prepaid, in 7 equal consecutive installments, the first of such installments to be collectable with general taxes during the year 2018. The first installment will be payable with interest at the rate of 4.5% per annum on the entire assessment from the date of the resolution levying said assessment to December 31, 2017, and each subsequent installment will be payable with one year’s interest at said rate on all unpaid installments, except that no interest will be charged if the entire assessment as to any parcel is paid at the office of the City Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer within 30 days from the date of adoption of the assessment roll. If there are more than 30 days from the date the assessment roll was adopted residents will have until the last business day in November to pay for assessments. The area proposed to be assessed for the costs of said improvements will include all property abutting upon the public roadways described above. Notice is hereby given that no appeal may be taken as to the amount of any assessment unless a written objection signed by the affected property owner is filed with the City Clerk prior to the assessment hearing or presented to the presiding officer at the hearing. The owners of property subject to assessment may appeal an assessment to District Court, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 429.081, by serving notice of the appeal upon the Mayor or the City Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer of the City of East Grand Forks within thirty (30) days after adoption of the assessment, and file such notice with the District Court within ten (10) days after service upon the Mayor or City Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer. By order of the City Council. David Murphy, City Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer City of East Grand Forks, MN (Oct 11, 18, & 25, 2017)