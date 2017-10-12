Pumpkins for Parkinson’s wrapping up

The 2nd annual Pumpkins for Parkinson’s Grand Pumpkin Growing Contest/Fund Raiser is wrapping up another successful year. Four months after planting, the giant pumpkins were harvested and featured at the Weigh-in Celebration on Wednesday, October 4 at the Altru Family YMCA.

Community teams and growers united to help us raise close to $9,000 to date, with pledges still coming in. In addition, Hugo’s locations are donating $2.00 per ten inch pumpkin pie sold during October 8 – 14. All proceeds directly benefit the YMCA Parkinson/Rock Steady Boxing participants.

Congratulations and thank you to Greenberg Realty/Greenberg Farms for raising the most funds and Jan Heitmann/All Season’s who grew the largest pumpkin at 401 pounds!

Thank you to Morgan Stanley Wealth Management and Chad DeTienne for supplying and cooking us delicious brats again this year.

Thanks to Shelly Overbo at Greenberg Realty for supplying pumpkins for give-away at the Greenberg and YMCA locations.

Our dedicated teams included: Alerus Financial; Black Gold Farms; CHS Ag Services; Crop Production Services; Grand Forks Teachers; Greenberg Realty/Greenberg Farms; Team BUD/Dakota Sales; The White Hat Gang/Al Pearson & Coach Brad Berry.

Our hard-working growers included: Dan & Travis Riedemann; Dave Hunt; Denise & Curt Knutson; Diana Tveit; Dick Stewart; Jan Heitmann; Nick Steidl, Orval Swenson; Rocky Schumacher and Wade Stadstad.

Anyone interested in participating next year as a fund-raising team and/or grower can contact Patti McEnroe at the Y.