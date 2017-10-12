Vernon C. Fristad, 81, passed away at Lakewood Health Center, Baudette, on September 30, 2017.

Vernon was born on April 22, 1936 to Veranna (Hannigan) Fristad and Adolph M. Fristad at Carp, Minnesota.

Vernon attended grade school at Carp, and graduated in 1955 from Baudette High School. After high school, Vernon moved to Minneapolis where he worked for a short while before obtaining employment on the Iron Range in Virginia, MN. He was drafted in to the Army in 1959 and after basic training at Ft. Leonardwood, MO., he spent the next two years at Fort Baker, in California. Upon discharge he returned to Baudette and operated the Standard Oil Bulk Delivery Service. After a few years, he returned to Minneapolis and for the next 17 years he worked for the Longyear Company.

Vernon was a member of the American Legion, a life member of the Moose Lodge, and past member of the Eagles Club.

On December 7, 1969, Vernon married Lorna (Stout) Johnson in Minneapolis, MN. They had one son together, Vernon W. Vernon enjoyed deer and grouse hunting, returning to the Baudette area every fall to hunt with his family and old friends. He loved to cook, bake, and entertain. He had a great sense of humor and never passed up an opportunity to tell a few good jokes. He also had a very good memory, which made him a great story teller.

After his wife, Lorna, passed away in 2005, Vernon continued to work in Minneaoplis for several months before retiring from the Trudell Semi Parts Co. in September of 2005. He moved back to Baudette at that time and eventually to the Carp area. At Carp he renewed some old friendships, and made new ones too. He started baking cookies and pies to bring to his neighbors at coffee time and before long, a group of them started celebrating birthdays and other special occasions together.

Vernon is survived by his son Vernon W. of Carp, and 7 stepchildren: Wesley (Maureen) Johnson, Wetherford, TX; Arlan (Sue) Johnson, St. Francis, MN; Larry Johnson, Baudette; Keith (Dawn) Johnson, Brooklyn Park, MN; Sherry Johnson, Anoka, MN; Sharlene Paulson, Cambridge, MN; and Becky (Terie) Gile, Ramsey, MN.; 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by 4 sisters, Donna (Walt) Babineau, Rice Lake, WI; Grace Harlow, Bemidji, MN; Iris (Bud) Hannemann, Cloud Croft, NM; and Karen (Ron) Streed of Baudette. One brother, Ervin (Cheryl) Fristad of Crystal, MN; and brother-in-law Henry Kile, Columbus, GA.

Vernon was preceded in death by his wife Lorna, mother Veranna, father Adolph, his brother Adolph, sister Shirley Kile, and brother-in-law Robert Harlow.

A Memorial Service is being planned for Friday, October 13, 2:00 p.m. at the First Lutheran Church in Baudette. Cremation is planned with burial at Elm Park Cemetery in Baudette. Online guest book at:

www.helgesonfuneralhome.com