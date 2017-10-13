Cancer Awareness fundraiser to be held at the Crookston Eagles October 20: Cook-off, Auctions, Cake Competition, Kids’ Games, Free Will Taco Bar all Part of the Fun Event

The Crookston Eagles Club will be hosting an event on October 20th to raise money for cancer patients doctoring at the Crookston facilities of RiverView Health and Altru Clinic. All proceeds from the “Flamingos Flip & Flop for Cancer Awareness Event’’ will be donated to RiverView and Altru to be used by cancer patients to help with items needed but not covered by insurance. The funds will be kept locally to benefit the local population specifically.

Tickets are available at the Chamber of Commerce office or at the Eagles Club and will be at the door the night of the 20th as well.

A variety of things will be going on that night – there will be a cook-off (either beans or pasta as the main ingredient) for the public to taste and judge, a cake decorating contest to be judged by the public (and then auctioned off to raise funds), prize bingo at the first part of the night, live and silent auctions, and a chance to cream a council member/official to test the accuracy of your throwing arm! For the kids, a variety of games will take place in the back room and Gallery on the Go will be there with mini paintings available. There will even be a selfie photo booth – so come in your flip flops/summer attire (possibly your last chance to wear them before the cold weather comes)!

Free Will Taco Bar, Auctions, Entertainment

The night will start at 5 pm with the cook-off. There will be a free will taco bar for those that might not want to be judges for the cook-off or those that come a little later in the evening. There will be live and silent auctions throughout the night – some of the items are a Mall of America package, hotel/water park passes, a pool party, and a casino package to name a few.

If you would like to enter the cook-off or donate a decorated cake for the Best Pink Cake competition, stop at the Chamber office for a form or contact Sheila at 218-289-3212 to have a form sent to you. If cooking or baking is not your forte, we are looking for LOTS of bodies to fill the hall and raise money for those in need. The night will end with entertainment by the M & D Band, a local favorite.

Free Transportation

If parking is a problem for you, ride the Tri Valley bus for free! The bus will be stopping at all four of the Crookston hotels and dropping off/picking up from the Eagles from 5 pm to 10 pm.

Spokesperson, Sponsors

Our spokesperson for the night will be Shirley Reitmeier – come and hear her story! This event is sponsored in part by the Crookston Eagles #873 Auxiliary and Aerie, the Crookston Chamber & Visitor’s Bureau, Riverview Hospital, Altru Clinic, Tri-Valley Opportunity Council and the M & D Band. Please help to make this event a great success – see you there!