Kittson County Commissioners send letter to State Auditor

The Kittson County commissioners have drafted, signed, and sent a letter to the State Auditor Rebecca Otto. This letter will be reproduced by eight surrounding counties in Northwest Minnesota and sent to Otto’s State Auditor office. The letter basically states the county commissioners are refusing to pay for the State Auditor’s office to redo the 2015 and 2016 tax audits for the County.

According to the board, the State Auditor has had a representative from the State Auditor office call and talk to them, but has not sent anything in writing either through email or the postal service. The county commissioners, along with several other counties in Northwest Minnesota, say they refuse to be taken advantage of and pay for the expense of having an additional audit completed by the State Auditor’s office when nothing has been specifically pointed out to be wrong within the county’s commissioned audit that was already submitted.

According to the board, this may end up in a courtroom to be settled on whether or not the State Auditor has a right to demand a second audit, but the commissioners want to prevent the mishandling of taxpayer dollars and make sure that even small counties are not taken advantage of by their government officials.

