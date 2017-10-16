Freeze football shut down by Storm

Photo by Brenda Adamek

Back-up Quarterback Jaaks Spilde calls the play.After playing what Coach Tallum called a “tough” game against the Stephen-Argyle Storm for three and a half quarters in playoff game last season, the Freeze had another chance against the Storm in a regular season road game in Argyle, still in search of its first victory.

Line play would prove to make the difference on both sides of the ball, as the Freeze trailed 27-0 at halftime and eventually fell by a 47-12 final.

“They beat us up front. Their line outplayed our line and we just didn’t have an answer for it,” Freeze Coach Jeremy Tallum said “Their line took care of business and our kids didn’t step up to meet the challenge unfortunately and it made for a long night.”

A 37-yard Isaac Durand touchdown reception from Hunter Yutrzenka started the Storm scoring. A Stoene Spilde 30-yard touchdown run and an Ashten Safranski one-yard run put the Freeze in a 20-0 deficit after one quarter. The Freeze surrendered a Josten Hoeper five-yard run in the second quarter.

