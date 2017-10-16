Greg A. Kasprowicz, 46, of Hallock, Minnesota passed away peacefully at his home on Monday evening, October 9, 2017. Greg Alan Kasprowicz was born to Allen and Susie (Dunn) Kasprowicz on April 14, 1971 in Grand Forks, North Dakota. He played hockey, football and baseball at Hallock High School and graduated in 1989. After completing his education Greg worked in construction and operated a crane on industrial construction projects most of his adult life. On August 3, 1991 he married Monica Anderson at the Presbyterian Church in Hallock. Greg adored his children and was always a friend you could count on. He will be dearly missed.

Family members include his children, Donavon (Tyra), Emmie (Austin), Nicholas (Haley) and Darwin, all of Hallock; his mother, Susie (Dean), Hallock and father, Allen (Lila), Greenbush, MN; brother, Daryn (Shelly), Billings, MT; grandchildren, Kevin, Anders and Charlie; and special friend, Tanya. He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; an infant son, Andrew Patrick and infant brother, Dean.

Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, October 16, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. in Hallock Presbyterian Church. Interment will be in Union Liberty Cemetery, rural Hallock. Rev. Marge Landwehr, presiding; Diane Younggren, organist; Brian and Carol Keske, duet. Honorary pall bearers will be Jacob Anderson, Jeremy Anderson, Neil Lund, Patrik Lund, Dennis Dunn, Jason Dunn and Paul Keske. Visitation will be held at the Presbyterian Church on Sunday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Austin Funeral Chapel, Hallock.