Search for new Karlstad City Clerk continues

The search for a new city clerk for Karlstad continues. At the city council meeting Wednesday, the current city clerk Sue Dufault informed the council that the candidate who had been interviewed and offered the position, declined.

So the city council will begin the search again. With Dufault’s end date looming closer, she expressed concern over the limited time to adequately train in a new hire. The council voted to offer Dufault a raise and up to a six-month extension, beginning January 2018, which Dufault agreed to.

The council also reviewed an estimate for installing a meter on the water access at the water tower. But with a price tag of over $3,000, the council did not proceed, considering that even with a meter, it is still an “honor system.”

The council will look into the option currently used at Greenbush where residents are given a swipe card for water access and billed based on usage.

