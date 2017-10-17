Audrey M. Barrett, 89

Audrey M. Barrett passed away at Elim nursing home on Sunday, October 15th, 2017. She was 89 years old. Audrey was born on September 26th, 1928 in Grand Forks, ND, to John B. Kleven and Lillian (Austreng) Kleven. She graduated from the University of North Dakota with a social worker degree but she chose to become a professional Girl Scout. It was while working at the Girl Scout office in Grand Forks, ND, that she met William J. Barrett. They were married June 2nd, 1956. Together they raised four children. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Bill, parents, and younger brother (John) Jack Kleven. Audrey is survived by her children, Jeff (Jo Lynn) Barrett, Julie (Ray) Wiles, Jolene (Rod) Mattison, Jamie (Cheryl) Barrett; nine grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; sister, LaVonne (Joe) Hootman; and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.

Funeral Service: 10:00 AM on Saturday, October 21, 2017 in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 200 3rd St. NW, East Grand Forks, MN.

Visitation: 5:00 to 7:00 with a 7:00 PM Prayer Service on Friday, October 20, 2017 in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 200 3rd St. NW, East Grand Forks, MN, and also one hour prior Funeral Service on Saturday in Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Interment: Calvary Cemetery ~ Grand Forks, ND.

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, Minnesota