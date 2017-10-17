Board of Education, Independent School District #595, East Grand Forks, Minnesota Proceedings Monday, September 25, 2017

The regular meeting of the Board of Education, Independent School District #595, East Grand Forks, Minnesota was held on Monday, September 25, 2017, at 5:30 p.m. at the Senior High School. Board Chair Simonson called the meeting to order. Board members present: Black, Boespflug, Piche, Simonson, Thompson, Useldinger Board member absent: None Piche moved to approve the agenda with the following additions: 8.5 Add Section of Preschool – ADDED 9.22.17 9.3 Increase the Contract of Kelly Clifton – ADDED 9.22.17 9.5 Paraprofessional Salary Adjustment – ADDED 9.25.17 Useldinger seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Boespflug moved to approve the minutes of the regular school board meeting held on September 11, 2017. Simonson seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Black moved to certify the preliminary 2017 payable 2018 levy at the maximum amount. Piche seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Boespflug moved to authorize the administration to advertise for the sale of three buses: #10 1997 International, 72 passenger school bus – diesel #13 1995 International, 72 passenger school bus – diesel #14 1996 GMC, 71 passenger school bus – diesel Useldinger seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Black moved to ratify the 2017-19 Teachers’ Master Contract as presented. Useldinger seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Piche moved to purchase three camera systems for school buses from Pro-Vision at a cost of $2,423.00 each. Simonson seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Boespflug moved that due to increasing enrollment that the district adds a section of preschool beginning October 2, 2017. Black seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Simonson moved to accept the following resignation: Dixie Albaugh, SH Paraprofessional effective September 18, 2017 Piche seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Useldinger moved to hire the following people: Kristofer McGuire, SH Paraprofessional 7.0 hours/day beginning September 25, 2017 Gayle Moe, NH Paraprofessional .5 hours/day beginning September 18, 2017 Taylor Orthaus, Bus Paraprofessional 2.5 hours/day beginning September 15, 2017 Osman Omar, Bus Driver beginning September 20, 2017 Logan Torgerson, Bus Driver beginning September 8, 2017 Black seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Thompson moved to increase the contract of Kelly Clifton to full-time beginning October 2, 2017, to fill the added section of preschool. Black seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Black moved that the Brenna Skallet, paraprofessional, has met the master agreement requirements to receive an additional $2.00 per hour by completing the Minnesota Paraprofessional Core Competencies. Piche seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Simonson moved to approve the miscellaneous payments for the September 13, 2017, payroll in the amount of $17,676.48. Useldinger seconded the motion. The motion was carried. The consent agendas are on file in the District Office. Piche moved to approve the following donations to the school district: Donation From: Donation To: For: Amount Marvin & Virginia Regorrah Senior High Music Lyres 200.00 Tyler Palmiscno Senior High Flag Football 200.00 Triangle Coach Senior High Flag Football 200.00 Hardware Hank Senior High Flag Football 200.00 Evergreen Insurance Senior High Flag Football 200.00 Altru Senior High Flag Football 200.00 Steve & Rosalynd Gander Senior High Football 1,000.00 TOTAL DONATIONS $2,200.00 Simonson seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Boespflug moved to approve the payment of the K-12 bills #111986 through #112124 as follows: General Fund 01 $457,505.46 Food Service Fund 02 64.72 Community Education Fund 04 395.16 Building Fund 06 0.00 Debt Redemption Fund 07 900.00 Trust Fund 09 0.00 Community Service Fund 14 10,931.34 Activity Fund 21 357.50 Electronic Fund Transfers 0.00 Total Payments $470,154.18 The bills are on file in the Superintendent’s Office. Useldinger seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Simonson moved to adjourn the meeting at 6:31 p.m. Black seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Respectfully submitted, Melissa Thompson, Clerk (October 18, 2017)