NOTICE OF SPECIAL SCHOOL BOARD ELECTION Independent School District No. 2358 Tri-County Schools NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the special school board election has been called and will be held for Independent School District No. 2358, Karlstad, State of Minnesota on Tuesday, November 7, 2017 from 3:00 o’clock p.m. to 8:00 o’clock p.m. At that election, one (1) member will be elected to the School Board for a term to end on January 7, 2019. The ballot shall provide as follows: To vote, completely fill in the oval(s) next to your choice(s) School District Offices Special Election For School Board Member Independent School District No. 2358 (Tri-County) To fill vacancy in term expiring January 7, 2019 Vote for One 0 Jenalea Duray 0 write-in, if any The combined polling places for this election and the precincts served by those polling places will be as follows: COMBINED POLLING PLACE: Lake Bronson Community Center Lake Bronson, Minnesota This combined polling place serves all territory in Independent School District No. 2358 located in the Cities of Halma and Lake Bronson; and Hazelton, Klondike, Norway, Pelan, Percy, Jupiter and Tegner Townships; Kittson County, Minnesota. COMBINED POLLING PLACE: Karlstad Community Center Karlstad, Minnesota This combined polling place serves all territory in Independent School District No. 2358 located in the City of Karlstad; and Arveson, Davis, Deerwood and Springbrook Townships in Kittson County; and Dewey and Lind Townships in Roseau County, Minnesota. COMBINED POLLING PLACE: Strandquist Community Center Strandquist, Minnesota This combined polling place serves all territory in Independent School District No. 2358 located in the City of Strandquist; and Augsburg, East Park, Lincoln, Nelson Park, New Maine, West Valley, Wright and Huntly Townships; Marshall County, Minnesota. Any eligible voter residing in the school district may vote at said election at the combined polling place designated above for the precinct in which he or she resides. The polls for said election will be opened at 3:00 o’clock p.m. and will close at 8:00 o’clock p.m., on the date of said election. A voter must be registered to vote to be eligible to vote in this election. An unregistered individual may register to vote at the combined polling place on election day. Dated: October 19, 2017. BY ORDER OF SCHOOL BOARD Mark Koland, School District Clerk 49 50