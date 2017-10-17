NOTICE OF TESTING OF OPTICAL SCAN VOTING SYSTEM INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 2358 TRI-COUNTY SCHOOLS STATE OF MINNESOTA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Independent School District No 2358 (Tri-County Schools) shall perform a public accuracy test of the optical scan voting system to be used in the District’s November 7, 2017 special school board election. The test shall be conducted at Tri-County Schools, Karlstad, Minnesota on October 24 at 3:30 o’clock p.m. Interested individuals are authorized to attend and observe. If you have any questions, please contact Denise Lund at Tri-County Schools. Dated October 19, 2017

BY ORDER OF THE SCHOOL BOARD /s/ ______________________________ School District Clerk Independent School District No. 2358 Tri-County Schools State of Minnesota 49