Karlstad golfer scores hole in one

Brett Spilde scored a shot of a lifetime when he was out golfing on the nine hole Karlstad Golf course on October 5, 2017. Spilde was participating in a scramble with about 12 other guys. It was on Hole 5, with the sun in his eyes as Spilde faced west towards his goal, that he took the shot.

“I was one of the last ones to hit,” Spilde said. “I saw it hit the green once and keep going. It looked pretty good from what I could see and some of the other guys standing there said it looked really good.” Upon closer inspection it was revealed that Spilde had scored a hole in one.

