Lauren Estling crowned Potato Day Queen

| | 0

At the annual Potato Day festivities held in Williams last Saturday, Lauren Estling, daughter of Cory and Erin Estling of Williams, was crowned 2017 Potato Day Queen. Lauryn Nordine, daughter of Mike and Kathy Nordine of Roosevelt, was chosen runner up. Read more about last weekend’s Potato Day in this week’s Northern Light Region.

Posted in Breaking News

Leave a Comment