Dehnert is new pastor at Resurrection Community Church

Matt Dehnert is the new pastor for the Resurrection Community Church (RCC). Dehnert has been preaching at RCC since December, but it was in April 2017 when he and his family, and the church, made it official step for him to become the pastor.

Dehnert was born in San Antonio, Texas but moved to West Fargo when he was in second grade. Since then, he lost his Texas drawl but gained a relationship with God. “I was a sophomore in high school when I truly dedicated my life to God,” Dehnert recalls. He graduated high school and attended Oak Hills Christian College from 2001-2005, which is where he met and married his wife, Suzie. Dehnert and his wife have two little girls, Hosanna (5) and Abigail (3). “I couldn’t do anything without my wife,” Dehnert said. “And our daughters are a joy.”

After graduating from Oak Hills, Dehnert moved his family to Missouri so he could attend the Assemblies of God Seminary in Springfield. He graduated with a Masters of Art in Christian Ministries and all the preaching course electives that he could want. After working at a bank for some years, Dehnert felt led to move his family back to Fargo to begin working in ministry.

For the rest of the story, see the North Star News!