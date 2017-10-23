ASEC Board of Directors’ Meeting Minutes September 19, 2017 Chairman Kolness called the regular meeting of the Board of Directors for the Area Special Education Cooperative to order at 9:30 am at the Blue Moose Restaurant, East Grand Forks, MN. Board Members present were Chris Mills, Randy Bruer, Evan Hanson, Jim Guetter, Rob Nudell, Lon Jorgensen, Mike Kolness, Bill Walters, Shawn Yates and Kevin Ricke. Brian Clarke was absent. Gary Jones, Julie Aumock, Judd Fredstrom, and Becky Conati were also present. MONTHLY FINANCE REPORTS: Motion by Jorgensen, seconded by Walters to approve the August 15th, 2017 board meeting minutes as presented. UC Motion by Mills, seconded by Guetter to approve the agenda as presented. UC Motion by Nudell, seconded by Hanson to approve the August 2017 bill run totaling $89,263.70 including check numbers 41751-4183 and the Expenditure/R.evenue Report ending August 31, 2017. UC DIRECTORS’ REPORTS: Jones read a memo that would be sent to district bookkeepers regarding EDRS input. He talked about low incidence dollars and future out of state CPI training for ASEC instructors. Aumock gave some data on ECSE caseloads and the number of ASD students in the co-op and future training the instructors may need. Fredstrom gave dates on trainings and monitoring. ACTION ITEMS: Motion by Mills, seconded by Yates to approve the following contracted staff and agencies for 2017- 2018 as presented: Geri Chapa, Lui Haii-Mohamed, Hanan Bawzer, Marie Shirek, JoHanna Crotty, Cathy Obregon, Tricia Fore, Win-E-Mac Public Schools, Cultural Diversity Resources, ASLIS, and Fire Audiology and Hearing Center. UC The 2017-2018 seniority list will be tabled until the October meeting. The October meeting was scheduled for Tuesday, October 1 i\ 2017 in East Grand Forks. Motion by Nudell, seconded by Bruer to adjourn the meeting at 10:30 a.m. Evan Hanson, Governing Board Clerk (October 25, 2017)