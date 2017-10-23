GREENBUSH MIDDLE RIVER SCHOOL INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 2683 REGULAR MEETING September 18, 2017 7:30 PM (Middle River) 1. Call to Order at 7:43 P.M. 2. Roll Call 2. 1. Roll Call: Carrie Jo Howard, Shane Kilen, Brandon, Kuznia, Joseph Melby, Jeff Nelson, Kurt Stenberg, Laurie Stromsodt 2. 2. Administration: Tom Jerome, Sharon Schultz, Amie Westberg Other Attendees: Arlette Pearson, Jodi Wahl, Rachel Lund, Neil Lund, Nicole Hanson, Molly Rustad, Kristi Howell, Cathy Schenkey, Dan Loerzel, Tishara Melcher, Stephen Holmes, Janet Mallak, Pam Schenkey, Ryan Bergeron, Cooky Kujava, Janice Wollin, Brittany Hasson Burkel, Mary Stauffenecker, Dan Taus, Lynn Brazier, Mark Stromsodt, Kara Wagner, Lyzette Olson, Mat Stromsodt, Tiff Stromsodt, Jeanne Novacek, LaNelle Utter, Jacob Efta, Nick Flatum, Lisa Berg 3. Approval of Agenda 3. 1. A motion was made by Kurt Stenberg, seconded by Brandon Kuznia and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approve the agenda of the September 18th, 2017 Regular Board Meeting as amended. 4. Minutes 4. 1. A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Kurt Stenberg and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approve the minutes of the preceding regular meeting of August 21st, 2017. 4. 2. A motion was made by Brandon Kuznia, seconded by Carrie Jo Howard and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approve the minutes of the preceding special meeting of September 7th, 2017. 4. 3. A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Kurt Stenberg and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approve the minutes of the preceding special meeting of August 24th, 2017. 5. Business Services 5. 1. A motion was made by Jeff Nelson, seconded by Carrie Jo Howard and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approves the payment of bills check #33970 through check #34076 for a total of $180,688.38 and Purchasing Card electronic payments dated August 4th, 2017 and Electronic Funds Transfers as submitted. 5. 2. Treasurer’s Report 6. Reports 6. 1. Listening Session Dan Taus addressed the Board about the possibility of moving the 4th Grade Class to Greenbush. His son has special needs and doesn’t take change well. Mr. Taus doesn’t want the 4th Grade Class moved to Greenbush. He stated that the Middle River building is not the same with so many students gone and asked the Board to finish out the year the way it started. There are five (5) children with Special Needs in the Middle River building as of 9/18/17 – Autism spectrum – change is tough. Cathy Schenkey addressed the Board stating that when the Board was considering moving classes to the Greenbush site from the Middle River site in April that a community member told the board that there was the potential to lose 102 students, at which a board member commented then the Middle River building will close down sooner than I intended. “Board talks of vengeance, what choices do parents have left?” We’ve lost too many students, how can you expect to pass a referendum? Arlette Pearson addressed the Board asking the question about the last special meeting. “Why were the parents from the northern end of the District contacted about open enrolling their children, but nobody was contacted from the southern part of the District? Tishara Melcher addressed the Board asking “How are you going to promote the Bond & Referendum? You need more than three (3) meetings. Her family has looked at four other schools, “What do my kids get by stating in this school district?” Supt. Jerome addressed the audience, saying “I can tell you what I see in this School District, staff members doing their very best to serve students, no matter what. Board Chair Kilen stated that students are receiving an education here, to which Mrs. Melcher stated that, “An answer such as education is so disrespectful, I want more for my kids, I want you to love my kids.” To which Board Chair Kilen stated that if the community questions how this Board feels about the kids in our District, we have a problem here.” Meeting was then recessed at 8:13 pm for five minutes as directed by Board Chair Kilen. Meeting reconvened at 8:18 pm at which time, Board Chair Kilen stated that it’s “time to do what’s best for the school district. Further discussion followed. 7. Communications 7. 1. Superintendent 7. 1. a. Buildings and Grounds 7. 1. b. Greenbush Middle River School District Enrollment • As of September 14th, 2017: Greenbush Middle River School District enrollment is: 325 • Greenbush School: Grades K-3,5-12 = 281 • Middle River School: Grades K-4 = 44 • Enrollment September 13th, 2016 academic year was 376 • *See attached 7. 1. c. Greenbush Middle River 4th Grade Class Comments solicited by parents of students who have left this school district and open enrolled in other districts were then reported to Board by Supt. Jerome. Supt Jerome was instructed to contact parents of 4th grade students who have remained in this District to get their feelings about whether the class should stay in Middle River after the shift in numbers of students from Middle River and the number of students from Greenbush. All parents were given the opportunity to make their wishes known in the Spring of 2017 as to the location of the current 4th Grade class. 7. 1. d. Greenbush Middle River Open Enrollment 2017 – 2018 • Open enrollment data provided ….information represents students that have open enrolled to our district or open enrolled out of our district since the end of last year. • Data based on information provided by secretarial staff. • *see attached 7. 1. e. Greenbush Middle River School District Budget to Actual expenditure report • As requested by board member, document will be provided on monthly basis. • Budget consists of 5 fund balances: o 01 General Fund o 02 Food Service o 04 Community Services o 07 Debt Redemption o 08 Scholarships o 09 Student Activities • *see attached 7. 1. f. Minnesota School Boards Association Statewide Advocacy Tour • MSBA is hosting a a series of regional meetings throughout the fall • Tuesday, September 12th • 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. in Thief River Falls • Preliminary Agenda: • Legislative issues, updates and impacts • MSBA Management Services staff presentation • 2018 Legislative Issues 7. 1. g. Minnesota Rural Education Association • MREA is hosting a series of regional meetings throughout the state • Meeting is intended to present educational issues and gather input on issues that matter most to rural education. • Thursday, September 14th : 7:00 -9:00 • Bemidji 7. 1. h. Maintenance Supervisor • Josh Kern has been hired to serve as Maintenance Supervisor for the Greenbush School Site. • Dwight Hasson will provide support as required regarding boiler checks to ensure proper and safe operation of Boilers as he has done in the past. 7. 1. i. Border State Bank / KQ 92 Greenbush Middle River School District Weekly Radio Program • Border State Bank has once again agreed to sponsor a radio news report, which will feature and promote the Greenbush Middle River School District once a week (Tuesdays). • KQ92 will positively feature the Greenbush Middle River School District every Tuesday at approximately 8:40 a.m. on KQ92. • The Border State Bank sponsored KQ92 radio program provides our district the opportunity to discuss, promote and feature our school district, students, district accomplishments and events. 7. 1. j. Greenbush Middle River School District Open House • August 30th • 1:30 – 3:30 in each building • Opportunity was provided for students, parents and community members to visit staff, classrooms teachers and administration 7. 1. k. Greenbush Middle River School District Seniority and Teacher Certification List • Has been emailed to staff and posted in workrooms for review and approval • School board will be asked to certify Seniority and Teacher Certification list via board action during the October “regular” meeting • *see attached 7. 1. l. Greenbush Middle River Preliminary Levy Limitation and Certification Report • 2017 payable 2018 • *see attached 7.1.m. Meeting Notice Procedures 8. Principal Report 8. 1. Annual Report • *see attached • Region 8 meeting attended by Principal Schultz as Activities Director. 9. Proposed Resolutions August 21st, 2017 9. 1. A motion was made by Joe Melby, seconded by Carrie Jo Howard, and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED the Board of Education of District 2683 certify the 2016 payable 2017 levy at the MAXIMUM amount. 9. 2. A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Kurt Stenberg, and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education of District 2683 accept the following donation(s). Judy Pulczinski to Robotics 5172 $100.00 Roseau Co. 4-H Leaders Council to Greenbush Middle River School District $100.00 Monique Duray to Greenbush Middle River School Library $172.00 10. Adjournment Motion: Carrie Jo Howard Second: Joe Melby 11. Communications • Regular School Board Meeting – September 18th, 7:30 p.m. at Middle River (October 25, 2017)