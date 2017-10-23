NOTICE TO CONSIDER SPECIAL USE PERMIT APPLICATION

You are hereby notified that the East Grand Forks City Planning Commission will meet in the Training Room of City Hall located at 600 Demers Ave on November 9, 2017 at 12:00 p.m. NOON, or as soon as possible thereafter, to consider an application for a Special Use Permit submitted by Verizon Wireless. The application requests authorization to construct a telecommunications facility located at the end of 21st Street NW on the Valley Golf Course property. Verizon is proposing to erect a 65’ stealth monopole tower with an 11.5’ X 29.5’ equipment shelter. This facility will fill a void in wireless services caused by a lack of capacity to handle the increasing data usage of Verizon customers. The facility will be set back 200’ from the nearest adjacent property. The tower has been designed to blend into the surrounding area like a flag pole. The Planning Commission will form an opinion of whether constructing a telecommunications facility on the Valley Golf Course property (where the pro shop used to stand) is of the same general character and which will not be detrimental to the nearby R-1 (Residential) District. This opinion will be forwarded to the City Council in the form of a recommendation if it is feasible to grant the Special Use Permit. If you wish to comment on the said application, you are encouraged to attend this meeting. Comments can also be directed to Nancy Ellis, City Planner at (218) 773-0124. Dated this 23th day of October 2017. David Murphy City Administrator City of East Grand Forks, MN (October 25 & November 1, 2017)