Phyllis Marion Helgeson, 94

Phyllis Marion Helgeson, age 94 of Austin, Minnesota, died Monday afternoon, October 16, 2017, at the Primrose Retirement Community in Austin. Phyllis Marion Tront was born July 19, 1923, in Rainy River, Ontario, Canada, the daughter of Alex and Tekla (Hrynkiw) Tront. She attended high school in Fort Frances, Ontario, Canada, and nurse’s training at Port Arthur General Hospital in Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada. After completing her education, Phyllis worked as a Registered Nurse at Trinity Hospital in Baudette, Minnesota, retiring in 1982. She married Findell O’Donald Helgeson on July 15, 1945, in Fort Frances, Ontario, Canada. They made their home in Portal and Dunseith, ND, and in Baudette and International Falls, MN. After their retirements in 1982, they moved to Austin in 1991. Phyllis enjoyed playing bridge, knitting, going to garage sales, and spending time with her family. She was a member of the First Congregational Church in Austin. Mr. Helgeson died on September 16, 2010.

Survivors include two sons, Dean (Lynn) Helgeson of Bemidji and Carlan (Jill) Helgeson of Spring Hill, FL; a daughter, Signe (Steven) Rizzi of Austin; eight grandchildren, Signe (Ray) Damdar, Caleb Helgeson, Rachel (Brandon) Ruffridge, and Brittina (Jared) Guzik; Kyle (Cari) Rizzi, Katelyn (Jason) Branstrom, Steven Rizzi; Kim (Jon) Stolski; ten great-grandchildren, Annika and Malik Damdar; Lila, Henry and Rosalie Rizzi; Annie Branstrom, Raeani Guzik, and Will, Lauren and Joe Stolski; a sister, Nettie Dolph of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Findell Helgeson; her parents, Alex and Tekla Tront; a daughter-in-law, Mary Helgeson; grandsons, Alec, Matthew and Marcus Helgeson; a sister, Stella Gratton and a brother, Walter Tront.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, October 21, 2017 at the First Congregational Church in Austin with Revs. Shari Mason and Carlan Helgeson officiating. Interment will follow the service at Oakwood Cemetery in Austin. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Memorials preferred to First Congregational Church, Mayo Hospice or donor’s choice. Services prearranged and performed by Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.