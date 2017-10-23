Probate/Marian G. McWalter

STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION COUNTY OF POLK NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No.: 60-PR-17-2163 Estate of NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING Marian G. McWalter ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL Decedent AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on December 6 2017, at 1:00 o’clock a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Crookston, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the will of the Decedent, dated February 24, 1993, Codicil to the will dated January 16, 1995, and second Codicil to the will dated May 31, 2007 (“Will”), and for the appointment of Marilynn Ogden whose address is 914 16th Ave SE, East Grand Forks MN 56721 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with power to administer the assets of the Estate in Minnesota including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. COURT SEAL Dated: October 23, 2017 /s/ Kurt J. Marben/ME Judge of District Court Dated: October23, 2017 /s/ Kathy Narlock Court Administrator (October 25 & November 1, 2017) Attorneys for Petitioner Sharon M. Reis REIS LAW FIRM, PC PO Box 5116 Grand Forks, ND 58206-5116 701.772.8156 MN Lic. No.: 0090591 (October 25 and November 1, 2017)