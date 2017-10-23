Public Notice/Middle-Snake-Tamarac River Watershed District

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Polk County Board of Commissioners shall make one appointment to the Board of Managers of the Middle-Snake-Tamarac River Watershed District at their November 21, 2017 Board meeting. The term of this appointment will commence on January 1, 2018 and terminate on January 1, 2021. Persons interested in being appointed to serve as manager on the Middle-Snake-Tamarac Rivers Watershed District may submit their name to the Polk County Board of Commissioners for consideration by November 13, 2014. The mailing address is: Polk County Board of Commissioners, Polk County Government Center, 612 North Broadway, Room 211, Crookston, MN 56716.